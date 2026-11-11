Utah ski resorts optimistic while putting last season in rearview mirror

SALT LAKE CITY — Just as skiers and snowboarders eagerly await "The Greatest Snow on Earth," Utah resorts are champing at the bit for the season to start, especially after the nightmare of a season ago.

Ski Utah held its annual kickoff event Wednesday, with resorts from around the state sharing what's new for those heading to the mountains.

The sooner people can get back to playing in the snow, the better for everyone. Last season's snow totals were the worst in Utah history, leading to a disappointing season for all. Optimism is now the watchword this season.

"Won't deny last season, we all wish we had a few more powder days," said Snowbird's Tucker Kavanagh. "It's looking good for this season. [There's a] storm in the forecast coming over the next 10 days. Really excited."

"We've had record-breaking snow years, like we just had in 23-24, to then record-breaking low snow years like we just went through last season," added Brighton Resort's Jared Winkler. "So I think we've seen the best and the worst, and we've got through it fine. Luckily our elevation puts us in a good spot so we can make sure that we can handle anything anyone expects and so we're ready to go."

Eagle Point Resort determined to rebuild after wildfire destruction:

Eagle Point Resort determined to rebuild after wildfire destruction

Brian Head Resort already saw its ambitious November 6 opening date postponed due to... a lack of snow. Others, such as Snowbird, are playing it more conservatively, waiting for dates closer to Nov. 20 and beyond.

"Our mountain ops team is some of the best in the business," said Kavanagh, "and they're doing everything they can to get the mountain ready to go for our targeted opening day on Black Friday."

While most resort leaders can only sit, wait, and watch the forecasts, it will be a season like no other at Eagle Point, which is unable to open due to damage from this summer's Cottonwood Fire. The resort is now in repair mode ahead of a hoped-for reopening in 2027-28.

Although it will be quiet at Eagle Point for another year, its team has seen incredible support from resorts across Utah looking to lend a hand.

"I had to turn my phone off... I couldn't respond to everyone because of all the outpouring of support we had gotten," shared Eagle Point general manager Tanner Larsen. "The ski industry stepped up; offered reciprocal passes to several of our old reciprocal partners to our old pass holders. Ski Utah and the resorts here have worked really hard with us on fundraising efforts, including us in the conversation, putting us in contact with key contacts."

In the aftermath of the wildfire, Eagle Point has already planted 1,400 trees and expects to plant even more, along with watershed protection efforts to help what Larsen explained as helping the land heal, which can also be said about the resort and the town of Beaver.

"There's a sense of ownership there," said Larsen, "and, you know, we're doing our very best to rebuild, restore that mountain, and get access back there as soon as possible."