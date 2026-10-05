Fourth child dies after tragic Riverdale house fire

RIVERDALE, Utah — A fourth child has died following a deadly house fire in Riverdale last week that had previously killed a father and three other children.

The Riverdale Police Department confirmed the death of the fourth child on Sunday. One child remains hospitalized, while their mother and another sibling suffered minor injuries.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the child’s family, friends, and loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren. "The City of Riverdale and our surrounding communities are heartbroken by this tragic loss and continue to stand with all those affected."

Father, children killed in overnight Riverdale house fire:

Community stunned over family tragedy in Riverdale house fire

Thursday’s fire at the home of the family of eight started in the early morning. The father and three of the children died within hours after being trapped inside the home, while a fourth child was hospitalized in critical condition and died Sunday.

At the request of the Riverdale Police Department, FOX 13 News is not currently identifying the family.

Friends and neighbors have set up a memorial account to help the surviving children and their mother.

Donations can be made to:

Family Memorial Account

# 746009136425

America First Credit Union

Those transferring funds from an America First Credit Union account should use: Savings

9136425