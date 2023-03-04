What the 2023 Utah legislature did to your life

SALT LAKE CITY — 1,377 bills requested. 926 actually filed. A $29 billion budget. Your elected lawmakers were certainly busy. Here’s a recap of some of the bigger bills that passed, failed or never even got going:

Water and the Not-So-Great Salt Lake-

The shrinking Great Salt Lake presents an ecological crisis for northern Utah with reduced snowpack, toxic dust storms and harms to public health, wildlife and the economy. Legislative leaders insisted the lake and water conservation was a top priority, although environmentalists gave them mixed reviews.

A lot of the legislature’s actions on water came in the form of money with nearly $500 million appropriated for things like new technology for farmers to help them grow crops with less water, expanded cloud seeding, expanded turf buyback incentives, secondary water metering, etc.

Bills dealing directly with water and the lake had mixed success. The biggest one creates a “Great Salt Lake Commissioner” to craft a strategic plan and work with state agencies on saving the lake. Legislative leadership insists the bill will get water into the lake. A bill to prohibit lawn watering from Oct. 1-April 25 failed in the Senate on the last night of the session.

A bill enacting a new tax structure for mineral extraction from the lake (and insisting companies do more to get water back in the lake) passed. That same bill also authorizes state agencies to take action immediately to prevent ecological collapse.

Bills to expand turf buyback incentives and prohibit cities and HOAs from requiring lush, green lawns all passed. A bill that would have changed how property taxes cover water, thus requiring people to pay a “true cost” for how much they use was watered down to a study of the concept. A resolution to set a target goal for the Great Salt Lake failed. So did a bill requiring golf courses to track and report the water they use, leaving some environmentalists fuming and questioning whether lawmakers are really that serious about saving the lake. A bill diverting funds from the Bear River development and Lake Powell pipeline for the Great Salt Lake was never heard.

On the last night of the session, a bill to restrict turf at government buildings failed. A bill for water-wise landscaping passed. So did a bill banning water “re-use” in future projects in the Great Salt Lake Basin.

Rep. Thomas Peterson passed a bill increasing money going into wetland preservation accounts. Rep. Rosemary Lesser pushed through a bill to designate the brine shrimp as the official state crustacean. Sen. Jennifer Plumb passed a bill to create a special license plate with funds going to help the Great Salt Lake.

“Utah Water Ways” will become a new public awareness campaign in the state calling attention to the importance of water conservation under a bill passed by Rep. Calvin Musselman.

The legislature approved a measure designed to prop up the Colorado River. The bill by Sen. David Hinkins allows a person to send water down into Lake Powell without losing their rights. It’s similar to a bill passed last year to help the Great Salt Lake. Rep. Carl Albrecht passed a bill establishing “water priority” in cases of emergency.

Air Quality -

An ambitious bill that called for a 50% reduction of emissions along the Wasatch Front got modified mid-session to target U.S. Magnesium, which a study claimed was responsible for as much as 25% of northern Utah’s pollution problems. Rep. Andrew Stoddard tweaked his bill to go after chlorine and bromine emissions. The bill got watered down to study more chemicals without much regulatory authority. Then, in a dramatic twist, the Senate inserted the regulatory authority back into the bill and it passed the legislature.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a resolution urging you not to idle to help Utah’s air quality.

A Utah State University study on air quality in the Uintah Basin will continue under a bill passed by Rep. Scott Chew.

Social media and the internet -

Governor Spencer Cox and lawmakers aggressively targeted social media companies for harms they have caused to youth. The governor and Attorney General Sean Reyes have threatened litigation, and lawmakers also ran bills cracking down on social media’s access to youth.

Sen. Mike McKell and Rep. Jordan Teuscher teamed up on bills restricting youth access to social media, requiring age verification, blocking the targeting of youth in advertising and searches. The bills faced pushback from companies and there is a delayed implementation, so the issue is unlikely to go away. Rep. Ken Ivory’s bill pushing back on social media content moderation failed to pass the House.

A bill requiring age verification to look at porn sites in Utah has passed the legislature. Sen. Todd Weiler’s bill allows adult sites to use third party software or other systems. The Free Speech Coalition, the adult film industry’s trade group, said it still has problems with the bill and its enforceability.

House Minority Leader Angela Romero successfully passed a bill requiring dating sites and apps to display “user beware” warnings about sexual assault and catfishing.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore passed a bill that cracks down on fraudulent “phishing” emails in the state. Sen. Wayne Harper passed a bill to increase government’s cybersecurity protections, including requiring state agencies to report breaches and implement technologies designed to guard against hacking.

Taxes and money -

You will decide a proposed constitutional amendment allowing the state to dip into the income tax to fund other government needs. The income tax right now is earmarked for public education. But legislative leaders argue it’s needed to address budget problems because the sales tax (used for the general fund) is more volatile and the income tax is more stable. To sweeten the deal, lawmakers passed a bill that removes the state portion of the sales tax on food — IF voters approve that proposed constitutional amendment. The omnibus tax bill also offered a modest income tax cut, a Social Security cut up to $75,000, and an expansion of the earned income tax credit for low-income Utahns.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a “circuit breaker” bill on property tax deferral for senior citizens who may struggle with making payments. It allows people to use some equity in their home to pay back taxes and stay in their home. Rep. Susan Pulsipher passed an expanded child tax credit.

Rep. Cory Maloy passed a bill that requires collection agencies to register with the state. Rep. Jordan Teuscher passed a bill allowing Utah’s Department of Commerce to start charging an electronic payment processing fee.

Servers and other employees can pool their tips under a bill passed by Sen. Stephanie Pitcher. Many restaurants were already doing it, but it allows them to under the law.

Professional licensure regulations are being reviewed for regulatory burdens under a series of bills lawmakers have been pushing for years now.

Sen. Scott Sandall passed a bill to allow some sales tax to be collected on sand, gravel and ready-mix concrete staying in the communities they originate.

A “lemonade stand” bill passed exempting youth who make and sell products at farmers markets and other places from some regulations.

Olympics -

With big support, the legislature passed a bill and a resolution that allow the governor to sign agreements for venues and infrastructure for Utah to host a future Winter Olympics. Governor Spencer Cox has already signed them into law.

Housing and homelessness -

Lawmakers looked to address Utah’s ongoing affordable housing crisis by passing bills and funding measures to increase supply and cut through bureaucratic red tape on development. They also offered tax credits and incentives to push for more moderate and low-income housing in the state.

A major bill on homelessness cleared the legislature. It requires counties to come up with shelter plans and implements something advocates for those experiencing homelessness want — a “Code Blue” plan. In events of extreme weather, shelters can bump up capacity. It also blocks camp abatements in those weather conditions.

A bill on “reverse mortgages” removes age requirements and limits cooling off periods passed. A bill on “urban farming” passed, allowing counties to decide if they want crop production, grazing or both.

A bill on development in transit zones left Summit County leaders fuming. It allows a developer in Kimball Junction to proceed with a mixed-use project over the objection of county officials, who accused the state of stepping on their authority. Lawmakers countered they were out of compliance with a moderate-income housing plan.

LGBTQ rights -

In the opening days of the legislative session, the GOP supermajority passed a bill that enacted a moratorium on gender affirming healthcare for transgender youth. Governor Spencer Cox signed it into law while insisting the state would continue to work on it. The ACLU of Utah and the National Center for Lesbian Rights have said they will sue over it. A similar bill that would have banned all hormone treatments for transgender youth never advanced.

In a bizarre twist, a bill that opponents insisted would have legalized some forms of “conversion therapy” (a discredited practice of trying to change someone’s sexual orientation or gender identity) was amended to do the opposite. After discussions with Equality Utah, Rep. Mike Petersen agreed to amend his bill. The result? A ban on LGBTQ conversion therapy is now codified into law where it was previously in administrative rule.

A similar situation happened with Rep. Jeff Stenquist’s bill that critics say started out as a copy/pasted version of Florida’s controversial “Don’t Say Gay” law that prohibits any talk of sexual orientation or gender identity in a classroom. After meeting with Equality Utah, his bill was amended to remove any reference to sexual orientation or gender identity. The bill didn’t advance in the final days of the legislative session.

Sen. Todd Weiler passed a bill on gender identity in schools. It originally required parental consent if a teacher were to refer to a student by a preferred name or pronouns. After concerns were raised about the bill, he amended it to say that if a child’s school record is going to be changed? Parental permission is needed, but it’s OK for a teacher to call a student by their preferred name or pronouns. That change won support from Equality Utah.

A bill tweaking when someone can amend their birth certificate (aimed at transgender people) passed the legislature.

EDI and ESG -

Bills were introduced to get rid of university offices of diversity, equity and inclusion and to block statements in admissions or employment on the same subject. After community pushback, the bills didn’t advance but will be revisited over the next year.

The legislature also took aim at “environmental, social and governance” (aka ESG) arguing that the investments are based on political agendas and the state shouldn’t do business with them.

Liquor laws -

The annual liquor bill did a lot this year. It tweaked Utah’s unique legal definition of “beer” to allow flavored products to stay on grocery and convenience store shelves. It added 15 new bar licenses to address a chronic shortage (while also calling for a study to see how other liquor control states handle it), 35 new restaurants licenses, and allowed restaurants to host private parties with a special banquet license so long as they install an “opaque wall” to keep others from seeing the party. But don’t call it a “Zion Curtain” lawmakers insisted. The bill also banned mini-bottles in Utah and prohibits liquor from being advertised on buses and trains.

A bill requiring bars to preserve some records when it comes to investigations into DUIs and overserving passed. The bill was run in the aftermath of the death of 13-year-old Eli Mitchell, who was hit by a drunk driver last year.

A bill expands the use of “interlock devices,” which requires a DUI defendant to breathe into it in order to operate their car, passed the legislature.

Medical cannabis and magic mushrooms -

Medical cannabis was not as controversial as it has been in previous sessions. Advocates for it — for the most part — are becoming comfortable with how the state’s tightly controlled program is running. Bills that did pass made changes in the joint-management structure between Utah’s Department of Agriculture & Food and Utah’s Department of Health & Human Services. Synthetic cannabinoids were restricted.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla proposed a bill to legalize psilocybin in Utah. She proposed a pilot program to study its use on about 5,000 people. The bill had momentum from patient advocates and some Republican lawmakers. It abruptly halted when Governor Spencer Cox said he would not support the bill meaning that even if if were to pass the legislature, he would veto it.

State government -

A bill that would have given state employees the option to move from “career service” to “at will” had pushback from public employee unions. The bill didn’t get too far — it failed to pass the House.

Foreign governments will be prohibited from purchasing land in Utah under a bill passed by Rep. Candice Pierucci.

A bill on private information in public records passed the legislature. Rep. Jefferson Moss’ bill calls for agencies to review records to ensure people’s personal information is protected (and employees with access to that info must undergo background checks).

A 10,000 line bill on public notices that sought to increase more use of the internet when it comes to telling you about things like tax sales, and commission or council meetings passed the legislature. It also streamlines public notice requirements.

House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President J. Stuart Adams will host “elected official school” to talk issues with elected leaders from cities, counties and the state. It’s designed to get everyone on the same page on issues facing communities across Utah.

Sen. Kirk Cullimore passed a bill critics say will make the judiciary more partisan by removing a requirement that Democrats and the Utah State Bar be included in a judicial nominating commission. Supporters argue it streamlines judicial nominations.

A bill banning “social credit scores,” which can include social media posts, participation in various groups or political affiliations (something used in China but not the United States) passed the legislature.

Public meetings must have public comment under a bill passed by Rep. Joel Briscoe.

Thousands of lines of code were passed, cleaning up laws surrounding health and human services. It’s a result of the mega-merger of Utah’s Department of Health & Human Services.

Energy -

A bill requiring the state to come up with a strategic energy plan passed the legislature. Rep. Jefferson Moss’ bill covers everything from nuclear and renewables to fossil fuels.

It will be a felony crime to damage or destroy critical utility infrastructure like a power station, refinery or even a cell phone tower under a bill passed by Rep. Carl Albrecht.

Elections -

A lot of lawmakers ran election bills. A LOT of them. But they had mixed success.

In response to a legislative audit that found no evidence of systematic fraud, Rep. Cory Maloy negotiated a bill that makes some tweaks he said would strengthen the state’s election systems. The bill had support from Lt. Governor Deidre Henderson (the state’s chief elections officer) and county clerks. House Majority Leader Mike Schultz passed a bill requiring regular audits of Utah’s election systems.

Rep. Calvin Musselman’s bill tweaks the dates which someone can change political parties they’ve affiliated with for an election. He also passed a bill requiring more public notice surrounding hearings for proposed ballot initiatives.

Voter residency requirements got tweaked under a bill passed by Sen. Daniel Thatcher, including what’s needed to challenge someone’s place of residence and what kinds of documentation can be used to show you live where you live.

Rep. Jordan Teuscher’s bill to allow a political candidate who gets 70% of a party convention vote to automatically become the nominee (thus eliminating any candidate who gathers signatures to wind up on a primary ballot) was moving through, but got pulled to continue discussions with supporters of “Count My Vote,” which backs the signature gathering path.

Rep. Christine Watkins sought to lower the number of signatures required for legislative and school board candidates, but the bill failed.

A bill passed requiring elections officers to do more to accommodate voters who have disabilities. Penalties will also be enhanced for tampering with ballot drop boxes.

A series of bills seeking to get rid of ranked choice voting or require you to vote in municipal elections never got out of the gate.

Rep. Brady Brammer passed a bill to allow political parties to use colleges and universities for event space.

House Speaker Brad Wilson passed a proposed constitutional amendment on the right to elect a sheriff. Concerned about other states appointing law enforcement officers, the Speaker wants voters to enshrine in the constitution a right to elect a sheriff. Voters will decide it in 2024.

Environment -

A bill that increases the amount of money for recreation infrastructure grants for things like bike or OHV trails passed. Rep. Carl Albrecht says it is a big benefit for the state, particularly in rural areas.

Rep. Jeff Stenquist passed a bill creating agreements between local, state and federal governments to pool resources to manage outdoor recreation areas that Utahns use.

Rep. Tyler Clancy passed a bill enhancing the penalty for vandalizing public lands following a situation where ancient petroglyphs were damaged near Moab.

A bill to create a management plan for Provo Canyon passed the legislature. Rep. Keven Stratton’s bill requires input from a number of stakeholders around the popular outdoor recreation area.

Penalties are enhanced for people who burn weeds, garbage or other things in red flag conditions (those are times when hot temperatures and high winds increase fire danger) under a bill that passed.

Rep. Ashlee Matthews extended her popular “save the bees” pollinator program, which offers plants/seeds to help keep bees in the Beehive State.

A wildlife bill had a provision tucked into it allowing the hunting of cougars all year along, to the anger of some environmentalists.

A bill that critics said would have overridden local decisions and allowed for an expanded mining operation in Parley’s Canyon did not advance. Neither did a bill allowing private developers to create their own

Education -

One of the most heated bills of the session happened at the beginning. Rep. Candice Pierucci passed a bill that tied teacher salary increases to a controversial “school choice” scholarship program. Teachers unions blasted the bill as holding education hostage by leveraging much-needed salary increases to a voucher bill. Supporters argued the bill gave families options. The bill cleared the legislature and Governor Cox signed it into law.

Lawmakers approved hundreds of millions of dollars in education spending. Senate Majority Leader Evan Vickers passed a bill bumping up the salaries of other educators. The legislature also passed a resolution thanking teachers. School grading will no longer be a thing (as in, the grades given to schools to measure performance) under a bill passed by Rep. Doug Welton.

A proposed constitutional amendment will appear before voters on education funding, raising the distribution from the state school trust lands fund from 4% to 5%. You will be asked to vote on the increase in spending in 2024.

A lot of bills on curriculum and “transparency” and what can be taught were run, leading to complaints the state was “micromanaging teachers.” Many of them did not advance in the session. Rep. Tim Jimenez introduced a bill requiring classroom instruction that no one is inherently racist, sexist or homophobic and no race is superior to another. It inspired heated debate, but passed the legislature.

School districts must adopt a policy for how they adopt curriculum at the board level, including public meetings for people to see what the curriculum is. Rep. Ken Ivory proposed a bill on reviewing books that may have “sensitive” topics. That bill did not advance in the legislative session.

A bill expanding all-day kindergarten statewide passed the legislature, something child welfare advocates have pushed for years. Rep. Robert Spendlove’s bill requires every school district in the state to offer it, with the traditional half-day kindergarten as an option now.

School districts need to come up with a plan to help with chronic truancy under a bill passed by Rep. Dan Johnson. A bill to require parents to be notified if their child is being bullied didn’t get considered. Rep. Sandra Hollins said she will bring it back next year.

Rep. Pierucci successfully passed a bill ordering school districts and any sports club that uses public facilities to ensure there are accommodations for religious beliefs in student athletic uniforms. It came after Muslim and Sikh students complained of being told to remove headwear or have them match the colors of their athletic uniforms . Sen. Karen Kwan passed a bill to allow students to wear cultural items (like leis) at graduation.

Rep. Jeff Stenquist passed a bill to create an “innovation lab” for university research that can be commercialized. Rep. Jordan Teuscher passed a bill that grants in-state tuition to refugees and immigrants who have visas or are applying for asylum.

Rep. Susan Pusipher passed a bill allowing some students enrolled in public schools to take some classes at home. Parents can also look at their child’s education records through an online portal via a bill passed by Rep. Karen Peterson.

Rep. Melissa Ballard’s bill to require school districts to offer a minimum level of postpartum parental leave and create a “sick bank” for time off failed to pass the House.

Library employees have to undergo criminal background checks under a bill passed.

Abortion -

Abortion clinics will have to close by May under a bill passed by the legislature. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee’s bill only allows for abortions to be performed in hospitals or medical clinics. Rep. Brady Brammer passed a resolution on civil procedure that allows the state of Utah to ask the courts to reconsider the injunction on Utah’s near-total ban on abortion . He acknowledged it was inspired by the litigation involving the abortion ban. The resolution faced a lot of pushback from the legal community which warned it could upset thousands of court cases. The measure was amended to only focus on laws passed by the legislature.

A bill to expand services for sexual assault victims also included a provision on abortion. Rep. Kera Birkeland’s bill has police undergo more training on trauma and helping victims of rape. But the bill requires rape or incest victims to report to law enforcement if they want to obtain emergency contraception and caps their ability to seek an abortion after 18 weeks, matching existing state law.

Health care -

Lawmakers passed bills broadening mental health care for first responders and their families. A bill allowing health care workers to seek mental health treatment outside their own networks passed the legislature unanimously.

Rep. Marsha Judkins passed a bill appropriating $1 million to start focusing on expanding care for adults with severe mental illness.

After years of trying, Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla passed a big bill expanding the Children’s Health Insurance Program to help more people.

The legislature did advance some Medicaid expansions for dental care and medically complex cases. Rep. Sandra Hollins passed a bill to to look at data and make recommendations on what Utah needs to be doing around sickle cell anemia in terms of treatment.

Sen. Jennifer Plumb passed a bill to allow fentanyl test strips to be possessed (current Utah law labels them as a drug paraphernalia). It’s a key component of harm reduction.

Rep. Christine Watkins passed a bill that declares someone booked into jail who is taking medication will be able to continue that treatment.

A reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic, a bill passed banning businesses from requiring proof of vaccination. Employers also can’t require vaccines. Another COVID-19 related bill requires hospital visitation policies to be no more restrictive for patients and their loved ones than it is for staff. It is in response to families being unable to visit loved ones who were dying in hospitals from the virus. The legislature did spend propriate $4 million to expand University Health’s “long COVID” clinic.

Sen. Mike Kennedy’s bill to strip local health departments of their authority to quarantine someone failed to advance in the legislature.

Rep. Norm Thurston passed a bill that allows a licensed physician outside Utah to do telemedicine services. Supporters say it helps rural areas with health care. Rep. Stephanie Gricius passed a bill making it a little faster for mental health therapists to get licensure. Rep. Marsha Judkins passed a bill streamlining social worker licenses.

Pharmacists who prescribe opioids must provide counseling about naloxone and other overdose-reversing drugs under a bill passed by Rep. Doug Welton.

Naturopathic physicians can have an ownership interest in a supplement store or product under a bill passed by Sen. Keith Grover. But they have to disclose it to consumers.

Sen. Nate Blouin’s bill to explore ways of helping people with medical debt failed to pass the Senate.

A resolution passed for the promotion of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy awareness and screening.

Family and child care -

Lawmakers passed a big bill that expands Medicaid coverage for women. Sen. Wayne Harper’s bill expands postpartum care from 60 days to a year and also offers family planning services. Bills expanding services by doulas and midwives also passed the legislature, but one seeking Medicaid expansion for doula care failed in the House.

Rep. Susan Pulsipher passed a bill to consolidate early childhood programs like WIC, Head Start, and other services into a single office (a “one stop shop for families” as she put it) in the Utah Department of Health & Human Services.

Rep. Ashlee Matthews passed a bill allowing more state government agencies to establish on-site child care centers to help working parents. But child care advocates were left frustrated that efforts to fund child care centers and other programs did not get much support.

Sen. Wayne Harper passed a bill extending “caregiver compensation,” which provides a small amount of money for a family member to stay home and provide care for someone with disabilities.

Some adoption fees are waived under a bill passed by Rep. Rex Shipp. A bill on adoption passed by Sen. Chris Wilson requires agencies to enter into a consortium and if one has a religious objection to say, a same-sex couple adopting? Another one can step in and handle it.

Arts and entertainment -

One of the most controversial bills this legislative session centered around the new state flag. After thousands of ideas and design submissions, a final flag design advanced through the legislature. It had its share of passionate supporters and detractors. Supporters loved the symbols chosen on the flag from white capped mountains to a red rock canyon and a beehive and star in the middle. Critics called it “woke” and accused state lawmakers of trying to erase Utah’s history and heritage. Lawmakers complained the debate escalated so much they were being branded by flag critics as “patriots” or “traitors” depending on how they voted. The bill had a dramatic vote in the House and passed the legislature. The current state flag will be designated a ceremonial and “historic” flag.

A bill cracking down on fraudulent ticket sales for arts events passed the legislature, with one lawmaker enthusiastically supporting it after she was unable to score Taylor Swift tickets.

Crime and punishment -

A bill to require every police agency to conduct what’s called a “lethality assessment” to determine a domestic violence victim’s risk of being murdered. Sen. Todd Weiler’s bill was run in response to the death of Mandy Mayne, who was killed in a murder-suicide. It also had the support of Gabby Petito’s family. In addition, lawmakers approved millions in spending to boost domestic violence victim services. Separately, Rep. Marsha Judkins passed a bill giving domestic violence victims a way to get out of their apartment or house leases if they need to.

A bill to allow companies to seek protective orders against someone who might turn violent in the workplace passed on the last night of the session.

The Unified Police Department will dissolve in 2025 under a bill that passed the legislature. Some communities complained of double taxation and not getting the services they wanted. Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera reluctantly supported it to stop the political fights over the agency.

A series of bills requiring clergy to report disclosures of child abuse to law enforcement were introduced in the legislature, but none of them advanced. The bills were run in the aftermath of controversies surrounding The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and its abuse reporting “hotline.” The bills faced significant pushback from the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, who argued it pierces the seal of confession. The Latter-day Saint church said it officially had no position on the legislation.

Children who are detained and questioned by police will be advised of their rights under a bill passed by Senate Minority Whip Kathleen Riebe. There are also some limits on how long a child can be detained for questioning.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee passed a bill to require courts and cops to communicate with schools about juveniles involved in serious crimes. It also has reporting and follow up requirements for weapons brought to school.

Rep. Matthew Gwynn passed a bill allowing police to escort a criminal defendant back home to collect personal items in domestic violence situations. Rep. Paul Cutler’s bill putting some restrictions on the return of firearms surrendered to law enforcement in cases of domestic violence passed the legislature.

AMBER Alerts will no longer be issued for runaways or child custody disputes — unless there’s clear evidence a child’s life is in danger. Utah’s Department of Public Safety and the Department of Transportation will handle the criteria for issuing the alerts. Rep. Ryan Wilcox had concerns the alerts were getting turned off because people weren’t following the proper procedures.

House Minority Leader Angela Romero passed a bill to expand rape crisis counseling services. She also passed a bill extending the service of the Murdered, Missing Indigenous Woman and Girls Task Force.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee passed a bill to allow restitution in a plea in abeyance (where someone admits to a crime, but if they commit no further violations the case is dismissed) and notice upon termination of probation. Rep. Judy Weeks-Rohner passed a bill telling Utah’s Board of Pardons & Parole to prioritize public safety when making offender release decisions.

A bill to allow police to use DNA submitted to genealogical databases has passed the legislature. It would be used for violent crimes like a murder. The bill also allows the DNA data to be used to exonerate someone for a crime they didn’t commit.

Rep. Brady Brammer passed a bill increasing the penalty for repeat sex offender violations. Rep. Cory Maloy passed a bill restricting convicted sex offenders’ access to playgrounds, parks and swimming pools in HOAs. Rep. Marsha Judkins passed a bill expanding some of the criteria for getting on the sex offender registry.

It is now illegal to possess or sell an anatomically correct “child sex doll” in Utah under a bill that passed. Police departments are forbidden from releasing the name of a child homicide victim without making an effort to talk to police under a bill passed by Rep. Candice Pierucci.

In response to the acquittal of animal rights activists accused of taking piglets from Smithfield Foods’ farm in Beaver County, Rep. Carl Albrecht passed a law to remove a criminal defense that an animal is sick, injured or a liability to the owner.

It’s a crime for a parent without visitation or custody rights to interfere with custody of a child under a bill passed by Rep. Jon Hawkins.

Rep. Brian King’s bill to make it a crime to film a crime, post it online and not call law enforcement failed to pass the House.

Rep. Colin Jack passed a bill that increases penalties for metal thefts.

“Geofence warrants,” which allow police to do a reverse-location search for a wanted person, will have some restrictions under a bill passed by Rep. Ryan Wilcox. The bill was the product of negotiations between civil liberties groups and law enforcement.

A website will be created to help people released from prison or with criminal histories to find employment. Rep. Ashlee Matthews’ bill is designed to help people get a leg up when they get out by finding a good job. Rep. Karianne Lisonbee passed a bill to ensure inmates released from prison have access to government ID cards and access to their birth certificate and Social Security card.

A bill creating a “Business and Chancery Court” to handle some civil litigation cases has passed. A bill to study some changes to the justice court system also passed. That legislation also requires justice court judges to have a law degree.

A “freedom of speech” bill passed, preventing the courts from being used to retaliate against people who speak publicly about an issue. The anti-SLAPP bill by Sen. Curt Bramble passed easily.

Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla passed a bill allowing Utah’s Peace Officer Standards & Training (the agency that certifies and disciplines all police in the state) to discipline a chief

executive who fails to report misconduct.

Sen. Karen Kwan passed a bill requiring police officers to receive training on identifying and responding to hate crimes. Sen. Don Ipson passed a bill offering scholarships to people interested in becoming police officers.

Guns -

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee passed a bill declaring Utah's commitment to the Second Amendment and that the state will not enforce federal regulations that “purport to restrict or ban certain firearms, ammunition, or firearms accessories.”

Rep. Jason Kyle passed a bill that allows people with prescription medication to carry a firearm and not face charges, so long as they are capable of safely handling it.

A bill passed removing some liability for someone discharging a gun on private property, but that person might still be on the hook for damage to property.

Bills passed allowing people to voluntarily surrender firearms to law enforcement if they are experiencing a mental health crisis and are a danger to themselves and others. Rep. Ryan Wilcox passed a bill to require a background check when returning a gun from evidence and tightening laws around people restricted from possessing a gun.

School employees who want to carry a concealed weapon won’t have to pay the permit fee under a bill passed by Rep. Karianne Lisonbee.

If a dangerous weapon like a gun is found on a student at school? It must be reported to law enforcement under a bill passed by Rep. Cheryl Acton. That bill also allowed juveniles to be able to get their records expunged for certain offenses.

Rep. Sahara Hayes passed a bill requiring schools to hand out suicide prevention materials, including information on gun safety, to parents of a child who has threatened suicide or been involved in incidents of bullying.

Roads and transportation -

The gas tax got dropped a little bit to offer some relief at the pump for consumers feeling the pain of high fuel prices. But the free ride for electric vehicle owners is about to come to an end. House Majority Leader Mike Schultz’s bill imposes a tax on charging stations.

It’s illegal to pass a snowplow on the side where the blade is deployed under a bill that passed the legislature.

Lawmakers cracked down on railroads with bills implementing oversight and requirements for maintenance of crossings and rail lines. A resolution was also passed calling on Congress to review railroad laws. Railroad companies may also have to pay for hitting livestock under a bill that passed.

Lawmakers funded $200 million for expansion of commuter rail. A bill to fund efforts at Utah State University to work on the electrification of transportation infrastructure has passed.

Rep. Ray Ward’s bill to require the legislature to consult with communities if they’re going to name a road after someone failed to pass. Rep. Gay Lynn Bennion’s bill cracking down on noisy tailpipes didn’t even get started, but her bill allowing people to take driver license exams in languages other than English zipped through the legislature like a car on I-15.

A bill expanding deferred prosecution if people go to traffic school passed the legislature. Rep. Colin Jack passed a bill requiring more transparency in fees paid in auto sales.

Sen. Wayne Harper passed a bill that works to create a network of outdoor trails statewide. He also passed some bills laying the groundwork for delivery drones to be utilized within the state.

New roads created will be reviewed to see what resources are needed to ensure police and road crews cover them. Another bill funds improvements to U.S. 191 going into the Uintah Basin.

A bill passed allowing local option sales taxes to be used to fund some transportation projects and mental health services.

“PhotoCop” will not return to Utah after a bill allowing it in school and construction zones died on the board in the House. A bill to allow pregnant women to use the HOV lane cleared the House, but failed to pass a Senate committee.

A bill to exclude some public transit agency managers from unions and collective bargaining passed the legislature, despite a warning from the Teamsters Union that it might violate federal rules.

Rep. Norm Thurston passed a bill that creates new guidelines surrounding specialized license plates. But a moratorium on personalized license plates (pending First Amendment challenges in other states) was stripped out.

Rep. Andrew Stoddard passed a bill to ensure complete accident reports are shared with everyone involved in a crash.

Rep. Judy Weeks-Rohner passed a bill to require you to turn your headlights on at night. Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a bill prohibiting tinted license plate covers.

A resolution criticizing the Utah Transit Authority for a lack of buses in ski season was filed, but didn’t make it through the legislative session.

Other things -

A bill to designate the porcini as the official state mushroom passed the legislature.

A bill to expand the sale of products made with raw, unpasteurized milk has passed the legislature. But they have to be clearly labeled and can only be sold in farm stores and will be inspected by Utah’s Department of Agriculture & Food. The bill now goes to the governor for his signature or veto.

Rep. Kera Birkeland passed a bill expanding grants available for food for livestock and hydroponic crops.

A new bill allows the governor to declare “commemorative periods,” like a culturally significant day, week or month — but only for a year.

Sen. Lincoln Fillmore passed a bill adding Diwali to the list of recognized holidays in Utah, but a provision allowing fireworks to be set off was stripped out of the legislation. Sen. Kirk Cullimore’s resolution to have Halloween be informally recognized and celebrated on the last Friday of October inspired a lot of debate, but failed to pass the Senate.

Rep. Keven Stratton passed a bill designating September as “American Founders and Constitution Month” and inviting Utahns to read the Constitution on Sept. 17.

Lawmakers approved settling a pair of lawsuits. One surrounded the murder of Zhifan Dong, a University of Utah student whom authorities say was injected with heroin and fentanyl by her boyfriend at a Salt Lake City motel. The university acknowledged it ignored previous reports of intimate partner violence. The other lawsuit settles an action brought by the U.S. Department of Justice that alleges that top Utah public safety officials bilked the federal government out of millions of taxpayer dollars handed out in grants by falsely claiming job losses and budget cuts from 2009 to 2015.

Animal shelters will no longer be allowed to use the gas chamber as a method of euthanasia under a bill passed by Sen. Mike McKell.

A resolution passed calling for Congress to review agreements between the United States and Japan over Navy Lt. Ridge Alkonis.

The legislature recognized Utah’s Sikh community and the Hispanic community. A resolution also passed promoting “kindness” in Utah.