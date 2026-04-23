AJ Dybantsa declares for NBA Draft after lone season at BYU

BROCKTON, Mass. — After one season in Provo, BYU basketball star AJ Dybantsa has declared for the NBA Draft, where he is expected to be one of the top players selected.

Dybantsa made the announcement Thursday from his hometown in Brockton, Mass., after the 19-year-old teased "big news" on social media a day earlier.

During his freshman season, Dybantsa starred for the Cougars on the national stage, averaging 25.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists and leading BYU into the NCAA Tournament as a sixth-seed.

Dybantsa arrived at BYU as the No. 1 recruit in the country by multiple outlets after playing one season at Utah Prep Academy, and was a 2025 McDonald's All-American.

Although Dybantsa is leaving Provo, there's a chance he could continue his career in the state as the Utah Jazz will take part in the NBA Draft Lottery and hold an 11.5 percent chance at the top selection.

The NBA Draft Lottery is scheduled for Sunday, May 10.