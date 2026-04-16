Thor's day tradition and school spirit shine at Westlake High School

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — At Westlake High School, it's not Thursday, it's "Thor's Day." It's also the day FOX 13 News got to highlight the Saratoga Springs school as our Cool School of the Week.

"Westlake is the best because we have the best school spirit," said student government student Trey. "Today it's Thor's day so we're all repping Westlake lake wearing our Carolina blue."

And while Westlake is one of the largest schools in the state, student government student Avery says she still wants it to feel like a tight knit community. "I feel like we're really good at making lots of activities for all types of people." she said.

That opportunity also shows up in the different programs Westlake offers from ProStart — a professional start into the food service and hospitality industry to FFA, where these students are lucky enough to have a nearby farm, they help raise animals on.

"We get to work with animals a lot such as big, goats, and a lot of sheep, it's all student ran," said Jensen, an FFA student.

Beyond academics, students are also prioritizing mental health through clubs like Sources of Strength and their popular Toast Tuesday event. "Our primary focus is to just help everyone at Westlake community feel like they belong and have a purpose here," said one student who helps with Sources of Strength.

And if you're watching the morning announcements at Westlake, you're seeing student talent in action, and possibly some future FOX 13 News employees!

"In Thundervision we put on a weekly news segment that we show to our student body so as we're learning all of our camera skills, and we get to learn how to produce, how to edit," said Thundervision student Afton. "We also get to learn more about Westlake as a whole!"

One teacher at the school also got a big surprise presented by Granite Credit Union. Mrs. Rodeback was selected as the teacher to receive a donation for her hard work in boosting the school's English and debate programs. "It just means so much that I have so much support, and that we've been able to build such an incredible program," Mrs. Rodeback said. "We have the best students, they're incredible and they definitely lead the charge, and I have the most supportive admin, and Westlake is just truly the best environment."

If you know a Cool School, you can email nominations to GoodDayUtah@Fox13Now.com or fill out the nomination form on our website.