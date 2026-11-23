WEST POINT, Utah — One of two suspects arrested in the shooting death of a West Point man on his porch over the summer allegedly told police they committed the murder for $50,000.

James Witten had just taken out the trash on May 30 when he was gunned down by the suspects, who then drove away from the scene, prompting a widespread manhunt. Witten's family described the shooting as "totally random" with no explanation for why the military veteran may have been targeted.

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Two weeks later, Axel Chavez was arrested in Las Vegas, and the second suspect, Abner Avila, was taken into custody in California in July.

Avila is scheduled to appear in court for the first time Monday in Davis County Justice Court. He and Chavez have been charged with murder and multiple other counts, and both were extradited to Utah.

Department of Homeland Security James Witten

On the day of the shooting, Witten was on his porch when Chavez allegedly leapt from a Honda Civic in front of the home and fired approximately 10 rounds at the 71-year-old man, killing him.

In court documents, police said Chavez allegedly confessed to the shooting after his arrest, and that he and Avila committed the murder for $50,000. However, the documents do not state a reason or who made the offer.

Department of Homeland Security Axel Chavez

Chavez, who was in the country illegally at the time, also told police that Avila was the driver of the getaway vehicle following Witten's shooting.