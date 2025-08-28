Following deadly protest shooting, Salt Lake City updates permitting process

SALT LAKE CITY — In the wake of the deadly shooting that killed a bystander during a downtown Salt Lake City protest this summer, city officials have changed the permitting process groups must go through to hold an event.

On June 14, fashion designer Arthur "Afa" Ah Loo was shot by a volunteer peacekeeper during the "No Kings" protest organized by the Salt Lake City branch of the 50501 organization. The volunteer claimed he was firing at a man who was running toward a crowd with an AR-15 pointed at them, which has been disputed by videos from the scene.

In the days leading up to the protest, organizers were warned by state officials that hiring their own security was a "bad idea."

In its new permitting process released Thursday, the Salt Lake City Department of Public Lands’ Special Events office said it will allow officials to "better evaluate the resources needed to support public safety, minimize impacts on surrounding neighborhoods, and further protect all individuals’ First Amendment rights."

Starting next year, any organization applying to hold an event will be required to answer security-related questions, and if using security, the groups must provide a security plan in advance to "allow for better coordination with the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Providing false information during the permitting process could result in a criminal charge, the city warned.

“Our City is one where our right to free speech and peaceful assembly is both celebrated and encouraged,” said Mayor Erin Mendenhall. “The permitting process is not about reviewing an organizer’s message or purpose — it’s a way for the City to better understand what will occur on its streets and in its public spaces.

"These updates will strengthen that process and give the City clearer information to support public safety.”