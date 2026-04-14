Salt Lake County District Attorney declines to file charges against Taylor Frankie Paul

SALT LAKE CITY — Reality television star Taylor Frankie Paul will not face charges in connection with alleged domestic violence incidents in both Draper and West Jordan that involved her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen.

In letters to both the Draper and West Jordan police departments, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill said Tuesday that his office has declined to file charges against Paul, partially due to some of the alleged incidents having occurred outside the statute of limitations.

According to Gill, due to the statute of limitations, his office is unable to file charges for misdemeanor offenses that happened more than two years ago. Some of the complaints reviewed by Gill's office took place "more than three years ago," the district attorney wrote.

For the incidents that occurred within the statute of limitations, Gills said they "do not rise to the level of criminal offenses," and that they "lack sufficient evidence to support filing criminal charges where the State must be able to prove such allegations beyond a reasonable doubt."

Allegations regarding the incident that occurred in Draper were made "in both directions," according to reports. West Jordan police were investigating an alleged 2024 incident that wasn't reported until this February. The department said it had reviewed video of the incident and had interviewed both Frankie Paul and Mortensen.

Frankie Paul stars in the reality television series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," although production on its fifth season was paused due to the allegations made by both her and Mortensen.

Days before Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" was set to begin, ABC pulled the plug when video was released showing her throwing a chair at Mortensen multiple times during one of the incidents, and reportedly injuring her young daughter.