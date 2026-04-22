Taylor Frankie Paul disputes 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' report

SALT LAKE CITY — The drama involving Taylor Frankie Paul and the "Secret Lives of Mormon Lives" reality series is now extending beyond the television screen.

A report this week from People claimed the show was resuming production on season five without Frankie Paul's involvement following her multiple legal battles over the last few months.

However, early Wednesday, Frankie Paul commented on a People social media post announcing the show's alleged decision, writing, "Interesting, that’s not the call I got."

A few hours later, the Hollywood Reporter shared that the "Secret Lives of Mormon Lives" producers want Frankie Paul to return, "but only if she is ready." The report added that when it comes to future appearances on the show, "the ball is in her court."

Later Wednesday, People amended its earlier reporting, saying that Frankie Paul "has the option to return" and that she could make an appearance.

Bodycam video shows Dakota Mortensen with police after Taylor Frankie Paul incident:

Body camera video of Dakota Mortensen speaking with officer

Show officials paused production on season five in March after the Draper Police Department confirmed it was investigating an alleged domestic assault incident involving her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen. Weeks later, the West Jordan Police Department acknowledged that it was investigating a separate incident involving the former couple.

Last week, Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill announced he would not be filing charges in either the Draper or West Jordan cases.

Weeks after the pause on the "Secret Lives of Mormon Lives" was announced, ABC pulled the entire season of "The Bachelorette," in which Frankie Paul was to have starred, when a video of a previous incident involving her and Mortensen surfaced, showing her throwing chairs while her young daughter was present.