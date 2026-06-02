Utah man honored for decade of work fighting domestic violence

ST. GEORGE, Utah — Joe Gibbons thought it was just another day at work. Instead, he walked in to find friends, family, and community members ready to surprise him with an honor he never saw coming.

“I was a little bit more than surprised – shocked, but very appreciative,” Gibbons said.

For nearly 10 years, Gibbons has been a quiet but powerful force behind one of southern Utah’s fiercest fights against domestic violence. His passion for the cause began in tragedy.

“My first employee that I hired was killed on a cruise ship by her husband in a domestic violence incident,” he said. “That’s what really got me involved with the Dove Center.”

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The Dove Center serves survivors in Washington and Kane counties, offering shelter, outreach, case management, and a 24-hour hotline.

Executive Director Jillian Penhale said Gibbons brought urgency and action to the fight. “He wants to see action happen, and he wants to see it happen now,” Penhale said. “That urgency really helps push things forward.”

Three years ago, Gibbons approached the Dove Center with an idea to honor his late coworker. His vision was to build more transitional housing for survivors, and that became reality with the Kristy Suites. Through this addition, families can live for up to two years while receiving support.

Last week, FOX 13’s Dream Team, along with Steve Wright from Mountain America Credit Union, surprised Gibbons with gifts for the Kristy Suites’ garden, including tools, gloves, and gift cards totaling $1,500. They also donated $1,000 to the Dove Center in his name and unveiled a plaque for “The Joe Gibbons Garden,” meant to provide peace and hope for survivors.

For Gibbons, the gratitude isn’t about the gifts. “Just seeing what we can do to make a change in our community… It’s still very hard for me to understand what happened to Kristy,” he said.

Although he’s accomplished a lot, Gibbons says he’s far from finished. "My goal is to build as many units as I can before I’m gone,” he said. “They need so many beds today, and you can’t build them fast enough. I hope we can build a couple of new Kristy Suites or new homes for the Dove Center in the next 10 years.”

Anyone can nominate someone for a Dream Team surprise here.