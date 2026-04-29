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These Utah nursing homes received millions through a program meant to improve care

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FOX 13
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Over the last decade, Utah’s government-owned nursing homes have received hundreds of millions of federal dollars through a program meant to improve care.

But a recent report by the Utah State Auditor found more than half of that money was never spent at the facilities — or on the patients — it was supposed to help.

State audit: Millions meant to improve Utah nursing homes were never spent on care

Instead, auditors said the three city and county hospitals that own the majority of nursing homes under the state’s Upper Payment Limit program — Beaver Valley, Gunnison Valley and Kane County — used 51% of the funds “for a combination of owner compensation, administrative costs, and hospital operating expenses.”

The audit also found funds meant for nursing homes went to improve care at those rural hospitals.

“The purpose of this money is for skilled nursing facilities,” State Auditor Tina Cannon said of the audit’s findings in a recent interview with FOX 13 News. “That’s not where it’s being used. And it’s being appropriated off to the side to fund something else.”

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Upper Payment Limit (UPL), publishes a spreadsheet online detailing how the program’s $1.2 billion in federal funds have been distributed since 2015.

FOX 13 News went through that spreadsheet and has compiled totals for each of Utah’s Upper Payment Limit nursing homes through the second quarter of 2026.

Our list also includes:

  • The name of each facility's government owner, as detailed in the state’s spreadsheet.
  • The address for each facility, as listed on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare website.
  • The name of a facility’s private operator, when that information was provided on the Care Compare website. (While the Upper Payment Limit program allows nursing homes owned by cities and counties to receive the substantially higher Medicare reimbursement rate for Medicaid patients, the facilities are largely run by private management companies.)
  • The star rating for each facility, as listed on the Care Compare website as of late April 2026. Higher star ratings indicate better performance on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
  • The first quarter and most recent quarter a payment was made to each facility. Not all facilities joined the Upper Payment Limit at the same time or have continued drawing funds through the program.

The state’s spreadsheet lists the name of a nursing home at the time money was paid, which can make it difficult to track how much a nursing home that has changed names has received over time. In these cases, FOX 13 News has combined payments made to a single facility under different names, in order to calculate the total it has received through the Upper Payment Limit.

We verified a facility's prior names using its address. When totals were combined for a single facility, we’ve noted that below.

Other facilities haven't changed names but have slight name variations between the state’s spreadsheet and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ website. (For example, a Moab nursing home is called “Canyonlands Care Center” in the former and “Canyonland Care Center” in the latter.) When these variations exist, FOX 13 News has chosen to use the name of a facility as it appears on the CMS website.

ALPINE MEADOW REHABILITATION AND NURSING
2520 S. Redwood Road
West Valley City, UT 84119

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $13,678,978

BELLA TERRA ST GEORGE
178 S. 1200 East
St. George, UT 84790

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $21,797,088

CANYONLAND CARE CENTER
390 W. Williams Way
Moab, UT 84532

  • Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $8,909,544

CASCADES AT ORCHARD PARK
740 N. 300 East
Orem, UT 84057

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $14,567,335

CASCADES AT RIVERWALK
1012 W. Jordan River Boulevard
Midvale, UT 84047

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2018 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $28,397,333

CEDAR HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
411 W. 1325 North
Cedar City, UT 84721

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $18,281,745

CITY CREEK POST ACUTE
165 S. 1000 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84102

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $15,448,848.55

COPPER RIDGE HEALTH CARE
3706 W. 9000 South
West Jordan, UT 84088

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $31,818,390

CRESTWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING
3665 Brinker Ave.
Ogden, UT 84403

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $20,252,311

DRAPER REHABILITATION AND CARE CENTER
12702 S. Fort St.
Draper, UT 84020

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $18,388,158

FOUR CORNERS REGIONAL CARE CENTER
818 N. 400 West
Blanding, UT 84511

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $16,935,839

GARFIELD COUNTY NURSING HOME
200 N. 450 East
Panguitch, UT 84759

  • Owner: Garfield County
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2023 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $1,723,804

HARRISON POINTE HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
3430 Harrison Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84403

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $7,791,533

HERITAGE PARK HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
2700 W. 5600 South
Roy, UT 84067

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2018 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $18,928,095

HIGHLAND CARE CENTER
4285 S. Highland Drive
Holladay, UT 84124

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Eduro Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $22,016,998

HOLLADAY HEALTHCARE CENTER
4782 S. Holladay Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT 84117

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $22,548,282

HURRICANE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
416 N. State St.
Hurricane, UT 84737

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $12,660,220

LITTLE COTTONWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING
3094 S. State St.
South Salt Lake, UT 84115

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $19,871,391

LOMOND PEAK NURSING AND REHABILITATION, LLC
524 E. 800 North
Ogden, UT 84404

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $27,399,528

MAPLE RIDGE REHABILITATION AND NURSING
455 S. 900 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84102

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2022 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $9,245,492

MEADOW BROOK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
433 E. 2700 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84115

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $15,577,166

MEADOW PEAK REHABILITATION
6084 S. Summit Vista Blvd.
Taylorsville, UT 84129

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2026 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $1,420,746

MIDTOWN MANOR
125 S. 900 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84104

  • Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2025 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $6,505,345

MILLARD COUNTY CARE AND REHABILITATION
150 S. White Sage Ave.
Delta, UT 84624

  • Owner: Millard County
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $11,705,825.49

This facility received $448,177 under the name Millard Co Care and Rehab Inc and $11,257,647 under the name Millard County Care Center.

MILLCREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING LLC
3520 S. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $24,486,954

MISSION AT ALPINE REHABILITATION CENTER
25 E. Alpine Drive
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Mission Health Services
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2018 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $12,959,799

MISSION AT COMMUNITY LIVING REHABILITATION CENTER
10 W. 400 South
Centerfield, UT 84622

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Mission Health Services
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $11,334,999

MISSION AT NEPHI NURSING AND REHABILITATION
1100 N. 400 East
Nephi, UT 84648

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $9,935,070

This facility was previously known as Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center and Sandstone Nephi. It received $704,071 under the name Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center, $8,330,842 under the name Sandstone Nephi and $900,156 under the name Mission at Nephi Nursing and Rehabilitation.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE AMERICAN FORK
350 E. 300 North
American Fork, UT 84003

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $9,980,311

This facility was previously known as Sandstone American Fork and Avalon Heritage Care Center. It received $8,093,078 under the name Sandstone American Fork. $1,378,492 under the name Avalon Heritage Care Center and $508,740 under the name Monument Healthcare American Fork.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BOUNTIFUL
460 W. 2600 South
Bountiful, UT 84010

  • Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2025 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $2,721,925

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BRIGHAM CITY
775 N. 200 East
Brigham City, UT 84302

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $8,622,958

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Brigham City and Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab. It received $7,421,559 under the name Sandstone Brigham City, $588,398 under the name Monument Healthcare Brigham City and $613,009 under the name Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE CANYON RIM
2730 E. 3300 South
Millcreek, UT 84109

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $12,151,706

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Canyon Rim and Avalon Canyon Rim Care Center. State records show the facility received $991,481 while operating as Avalon Canyon Rim Center, $9,680,082 while operating as Sandstone Canyon Rim and $1,480,143 under the name Monument Healthcare Canyon Rim.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE COTTONWOOD CREEK
1205 E. 4725 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84117

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $18,697,071

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Holladay and Avalon Willow Wood Care Center. It received $14,755,342 under the name Sandstone Holladay, $1,697,800 under the name Avalon Willow Wood Care Center and $2,243,927 under the name Monument Healthcare Cottonwood Creek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE MURRAY CREEK
3855 S. 700 East
Millcreek, UT 84106

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $27,529,581

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Millcreek and Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center. It received $23,462,111 under the name Sandstone Millcreek, $1,879,775 under the name Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center and $2,187,694 under the name Monument Healthcare Murray Creek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE PIONEER TRAIL
815 S. 200 West
Brigham City, UT 84302

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $7,514,690

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Pioneer Trail and Avalon Pioneer Care Center. It received $6,164,752 under the name Sandstone Pioneer Trail, $720,871 under the name Avalon Pioneer Care Center and $629,065 under the name Monument Healthcare Pioneer Trail.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE RICHFIELD (MISSION AT RICHFIELD)
163 E. 1000 North
Richfield, UT 84701

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $6,506,879

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Richfield and Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center. It received $5,180,965 under the name Sandstone Richfield, $679,181 while operating as Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center and $646,731 under the name Mission Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE SOUTH SALT LAKE
2472 S. 300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84115

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $22,920,316

This facility was previously known as Sandstone South Lake and Avalon Valley Rehab. It received $18,216,134 under the name Sandstone South Lake, $1,936,300 under the name Avalon Valley Rehab and $2,767,880 under the name Monument Healthcare South Salt Lake.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE STONECREEK
523 N. Main Street
Bountiful, UT 84010

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $9,239,364

This facility was previously known as Avalon Bountiful Care Center and Sandstone Bountiful. It received $794,105 while operating under the name Avalon Bountiful Care Center, $7,305,442 under the name Sandstone Bountiful and $1,139,816 under the name Monument Healthcare Stonecreek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE TAYLORSVILLE
6246 S. Redwood Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Monument Health Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $34,466,439

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Taylorsville and Avalon West Health and Rehab. It received $29,605,898 under the name Sandstone Taylorsville, $2,586,448 under the name Avalon West Health and Rehab and $2,274,091 under the name Monument Healthcare Taylorsville.

MSM BRIGHAM CITY LLC
1010 S. Medical Drive
Brigham City, UT 84302

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Mission Health Services
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $5,291,277

This facility was previously known as Mission at Maple Springs. It received $4,848,129 while operating as Mission at Maple Springs and $443,148 under the name MSM Brigham City.

MT OGDEN HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
375 E. 5350 South
Washington Terrace, UT 84405

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $16,549,965

MT. OLYMPUS REHABILITATION CENTER
2200 E. 3300 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84109

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $18,599,469

OREM REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER
575 E. 1400 South
Orem, UT 84097

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $20,990,751

PARAMOUNT HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
4035 S. 500 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84107

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $22,814,052

PARKDALE HEALTH AND REHAB
250 E. 600 North
Price, UT 84501

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $7,945,459

PINE CREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
876 W. 700 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84104

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $15,229,665

PINNACLE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
1340 E. 300 North
Price, UT 84501

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $12,607,200

POINTE MEADOWS HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
2750 N. Digital Drive
Lehi, UT 84043

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $15,892,849

PROVO REHABILITATION AND NURSING
1001 N. 500 West
Provo, UT 84604

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $29,854,114

RED CLIFFS HEALTH AND REHAB
1745 E. 280 North
St George, UT 84790

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $20,836,594

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – CLEARFIELD
1481 E. 1450 South
Clearfield, UT 84015

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $31,711,373

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – COTTAGE ON VINE
835 E. Vine St.
Murray, UT 84107

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $17,698,427

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – HUNTER HOLLOW
4090 W. Pioneer Parkway
West Valley City, UT 84120

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $28,382,072

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE LOGAN
1480 N. 400 East
Logan, UT 84341

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $19,075,487

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – MAPLE DELL
55 S. Professional Way
Payson, UT 84651

  • Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payment: $10,524,618

This facility was previously known as Parkway Health. It received $9,572,513 under that name and $952,104 under the name Rocky Mountain Care – Maple Dell.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – RIVERTON
3419 W. 12600 South
Riverton, UT 84065

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2018 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4
  • Total payments: $1,441,578

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – THE LODGE
544 E. 1200 South
Heber City, UT 84032

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $14,910,197

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – WILLOW SPRINGS
85 E. 2000 North
Tooele, UT 84074

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $28,903,860

SANDSTONE NORTH PARK
350 S. 400 East
Bountiful, UT 84010

  • Owner: Gunnison Valley
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4
  • Total payments: $10,605,276

This facility was previously known as Avalon North Canyon. It received $926,701 under the name Avalon North Canyon and $9,678,574 under the name Sandstone North Park. The facility appears to have since closed.

SANDY HEALTH AND REHAB
50 E. 9000 South
Sandy, UT 84070

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $33,820,280

SAN RAFAEL HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
455 W. Mill Road
Ferron, UT 84523

  • Owner: Emery County
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $6,700,929

This facility was previously known as Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center. It received $6,198,096 under that name and $502,832 under the name San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation.

SEASONS HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
242 N. 200 West
St. George, UT 84770

  • Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $10,045,295

SOUTH DAVIS SPECIALTY CARE
481 S. 400 East
Bountiful, UT 84010

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2020 Q1
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2020 Q4
  • Total payments: $844,783

This facility is also known as South Davis Community Care Center and received all funds under that name.

SOUTH OGDEN POST-ACUTE
5540 S. 1050 East
Ogden, UT 84405

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $27,390,930

SPANISH FORK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
151 E. Center St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 1 star
  • First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $13,428,595

SPRING CREEK HEALTHCARE CENTER
4600 S. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84117

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: Cascades Healthcare
  • CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $21,951,996

ST. GEORGE REHABILITATION
1032 E. 100 South
St. George, UT 84770

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $22,374,223

ST JOSEPH VILLA
451 E. Bishop Federal Lane
Salt Lake City, UT 84115

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $51,843,347

STONEHENGE OF AMERICAN FORK
538 S. 500 East
American Fork, UT 84003

  • Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
  • Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $17,174,733

STONEHENGE OF CEDAR CITY
333 W. 1425 North
Cedar City, UT 84721

  • Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
  • Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payment: $7,873,008

STONEHENGE OF OGDEN
5648 S. Adams Ave.
Washington Terrace, UT 84405

  • Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
  • Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $4,552,921

STONEHENGE OF RICHFIELD
125 E. 600 North
Richfield, UT 84701

  • Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
  • Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $2,036,044

STONEHENGE OF SPRINGVILLE
909 W. 450 South
Springville, UT 84663

  • Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
  • Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $9,124,925

SUNSHINE TERRACE SKILLED NURSING
248 W. 300 North
Logan, UT 84321

  • Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
  • CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2024 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $3,538,194

THE TERRACE TRANSITIONAL
400 E. 5350 South
Ogden, UT 84405

  • Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
  • Operator: The Ensign Group
  • CMS overall rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2020 Q2
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $19,357,218

This facility was previously known as The Terrace at Mt. Ogden and received all funds under that name.

UINTAH BASIN REHABILITATION AND SENIOR VILLA
265 N. 300 West
Roosevelt, UT 84066

  • Owner: Duchesne County
  • CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $13,320,073

UINTAH HEALTH CARE SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT
510 S. 500 West
Vernal, UT 84078

  • Owner: Uintah County
  • CMS overall rating: 3 stars
  • First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
  • Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
  • Total payments: $17,321,612

This facility is also known as Uintah Care Center and received all funds under that name.

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