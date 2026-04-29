These Utah nursing homes received millions through a program meant to improve care

Over the last decade, Utah’s government-owned nursing homes have received hundreds of millions of federal dollars through a program meant to improve care.

But a recent report by the Utah State Auditor found more than half of that money was never spent at the facilities — or on the patients — it was supposed to help.

State audit: Millions meant to improve Utah nursing homes were never spent on care

Instead, auditors said the three city and county hospitals that own the majority of nursing homes under the state’s Upper Payment Limit program — Beaver Valley, Gunnison Valley and Kane County — used 51% of the funds “for a combination of owner compensation, administrative costs, and hospital operating expenses.”

The audit also found funds meant for nursing homes went to improve care at those rural hospitals.

“The purpose of this money is for skilled nursing facilities,” State Auditor Tina Cannon said of the audit’s findings in a recent interview with FOX 13 News. “That’s not where it’s being used. And it’s being appropriated off to the side to fund something else.”

The Utah Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Upper Payment Limit (UPL), publishes a spreadsheet online detailing how the program’s $1.2 billion in federal funds have been distributed since 2015.

FOX 13 News went through that spreadsheet and has compiled totals for each of Utah’s Upper Payment Limit nursing homes through the second quarter of 2026.

Our list also includes:



The name of each facility's government owner, as detailed in the state’s spreadsheet.

The address for each facility, as listed on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare website.

The name of a facility’s private operator, when that information was provided on the Care Compare website. (While the Upper Payment Limit program allows nursing homes owned by cities and counties to receive the substantially higher Medicare reimbursement rate for Medicaid patients, the facilities are largely run by private management companies.)

The star rating for each facility, as listed on the Care Compare website as of late April 2026. Higher star ratings indicate better performance on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.

The first quarter and most recent quarter a payment was made to each facility. Not all facilities joined the Upper Payment Limit at the same time or have continued drawing funds through the program.

The state’s spreadsheet lists the name of a nursing home at the time money was paid, which can make it difficult to track how much a nursing home that has changed names has received over time. In these cases, FOX 13 News has combined payments made to a single facility under different names, in order to calculate the total it has received through the Upper Payment Limit.

We verified a facility's prior names using its address. When totals were combined for a single facility, we’ve noted that below.

Other facilities haven't changed names but have slight name variations between the state’s spreadsheet and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ website. (For example, a Moab nursing home is called “Canyonlands Care Center” in the former and “Canyonland Care Center” in the latter.) When these variations exist, FOX 13 News has chosen to use the name of a facility as it appears on the CMS website.

ALPINE MEADOW REHABILITATION AND NURSING

2520 S. Redwood Road

West Valley City, UT 84119

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q1

2017 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $13,678,978

BELLA TERRA ST GEORGE

178 S. 1200 East

St. George, UT 84790

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q4

2016 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $21,797,088

CANYONLAND CARE CENTER

390 W. Williams Way

Moab, UT 84532

Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District

Canyonlands Special Servicing District CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $8,909,544

CASCADES AT ORCHARD PARK

740 N. 300 East

Orem, UT 84057

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q4

2017 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $14,567,335

CASCADES AT RIVERWALK

1012 W. Jordan River Boulevard

Midvale, UT 84047

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2018 Q2

2018 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $28,397,333

CEDAR HEALTH AND REHABILITATION

411 W. 1325 North

Cedar City, UT 84721



Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q1

2017 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $18,281,745

CITY CREEK POST ACUTE

165 S. 1000 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $15,448,848.55

COPPER RIDGE HEALTH CARE

3706 W. 9000 South

West Jordan, UT 84088

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $31,818,390

CRESTWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING

3665 Brinker Ave.

Ogden, UT 84403

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q3

2017 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $20,252,311

DRAPER REHABILITATION AND CARE CENTER

12702 S. Fort St.

Draper, UT 84020

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $18,388,158

FOUR CORNERS REGIONAL CARE CENTER

818 N. 400 West

Blanding, UT 84511

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $16,935,839

GARFIELD COUNTY NURSING HOME

200 N. 450 East

Panguitch, UT 84759

Owner: Garfield County

Garfield County CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2023 Q3

2023 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $1,723,804

HARRISON POINTE HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION

3430 Harrison Blvd.

Ogden, UT 84403

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q4

2017 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $7,791,533

HERITAGE PARK HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION

2700 W. 5600 South

Roy, UT 84067

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2018 Q4

2018 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $18,928,095

HIGHLAND CARE CENTER

4285 S. Highland Drive

Holladay, UT 84124

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Eduro Healthcare

Eduro Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q1

2019 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $22,016,998

HOLLADAY HEALTHCARE CENTER

4782 S. Holladay Blvd.

Salt Lake City, UT 84117

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $22,548,282

HURRICANE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION

416 N. State St.

Hurricane, UT 84737

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $12,660,220

LITTLE COTTONWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING

3094 S. State St.

South Salt Lake, UT 84115

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q2

2016 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $19,871,391

LOMOND PEAK NURSING AND REHABILITATION, LLC

524 E. 800 North

Ogden, UT 84404

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q3

2016 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $27,399,528

MAPLE RIDGE REHABILITATION AND NURSING

455 S. 900 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84102

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2022 Q1

2022 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $9,245,492

MEADOW BROOK REHABILITATION AND NURSING

433 E. 2700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2016 Q3

2016 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $15,577,166

MEADOW PEAK REHABILITATION

6084 S. Summit Vista Blvd.

Taylorsville, UT 84129

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2026 Q1

2026 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $1,420,746

MIDTOWN MANOR

125 S. 900 West

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Owner: Milford Valley Hospital

Milford Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2025 Q2

2025 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $6,505,345

MILLARD COUNTY CARE AND REHABILITATION

150 S. White Sage Ave.

Delta, UT 84624

Owner: Millard County

Millard County CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $11,705,825.49

This facility received $448,177 under the name Millard Co Care and Rehab Inc and $11,257,647 under the name Millard County Care Center.

MILLCREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING LLC

3520 S. Highland Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84106

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q2

2016 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $24,486,954

MISSION AT ALPINE REHABILITATION CENTER

25 E. Alpine Drive

Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Mission Health Services

Mission Health Services CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2018 Q3

2018 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $12,959,799

MISSION AT COMMUNITY LIVING REHABILITATION CENTER

10 W. 400 South

Centerfield, UT 84622

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Mission Health Services

Mission Health Services CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $11,334,999

MISSION AT NEPHI NURSING AND REHABILITATION

1100 N. 400 East

Nephi, UT 84648

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $9,935,070

This facility was previously known as Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center and Sandstone Nephi. It received $704,071 under the name Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center, $8,330,842 under the name Sandstone Nephi and $900,156 under the name Mission at Nephi Nursing and Rehabilitation.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE AMERICAN FORK

350 E. 300 North

American Fork, UT 84003

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $9,980,311

This facility was previously known as Sandstone American Fork and Avalon Heritage Care Center. It received $8,093,078 under the name Sandstone American Fork. $1,378,492 under the name Avalon Heritage Care Center and $508,740 under the name Monument Healthcare American Fork.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BOUNTIFUL

460 W. 2600 South

Bountiful, UT 84010

Owner: Milford Valley Hospital

Milford Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2025 Q2

2025 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $2,721,925

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BRIGHAM CITY

775 N. 200 East

Brigham City, UT 84302

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $8,622,958

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Brigham City and Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab. It received $7,421,559 under the name Sandstone Brigham City, $588,398 under the name Monument Healthcare Brigham City and $613,009 under the name Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE CANYON RIM

2730 E. 3300 South

Millcreek, UT 84109

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $12,151,706

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Canyon Rim and Avalon Canyon Rim Care Center. State records show the facility received $991,481 while operating as Avalon Canyon Rim Center, $9,680,082 while operating as Sandstone Canyon Rim and $1,480,143 under the name Monument Healthcare Canyon Rim.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE COTTONWOOD CREEK

1205 E. 4725 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84117

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $18,697,071

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Holladay and Avalon Willow Wood Care Center. It received $14,755,342 under the name Sandstone Holladay, $1,697,800 under the name Avalon Willow Wood Care Center and $2,243,927 under the name Monument Healthcare Cottonwood Creek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE MURRAY CREEK

3855 S. 700 East

Millcreek, UT 84106

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $27,529,581

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Millcreek and Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center. It received $23,462,111 under the name Sandstone Millcreek, $1,879,775 under the name Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center and $2,187,694 under the name Monument Healthcare Murray Creek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE PIONEER TRAIL

815 S. 200 West

Brigham City, UT 84302

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $7,514,690

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Pioneer Trail and Avalon Pioneer Care Center. It received $6,164,752 under the name Sandstone Pioneer Trail, $720,871 under the name Avalon Pioneer Care Center and $629,065 under the name Monument Healthcare Pioneer Trail.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE RICHFIELD (MISSION AT RICHFIELD)

163 E. 1000 North

Richfield, UT 84701

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $6,506,879

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Richfield and Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center. It received $5,180,965 under the name Sandstone Richfield, $679,181 while operating as Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center and $646,731 under the name Mission Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE SOUTH SALT LAKE

2472 S. 300 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $22,920,316

This facility was previously known as Sandstone South Lake and Avalon Valley Rehab. It received $18,216,134 under the name Sandstone South Lake, $1,936,300 under the name Avalon Valley Rehab and $2,767,880 under the name Monument Healthcare South Salt Lake.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE STONECREEK

523 N. Main Street

Bountiful, UT 84010

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2021 Q3

2021 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $9,239,364

This facility was previously known as Avalon Bountiful Care Center and Sandstone Bountiful. It received $794,105 while operating under the name Avalon Bountiful Care Center, $7,305,442 under the name Sandstone Bountiful and $1,139,816 under the name Monument Healthcare Stonecreek.

MONUMENT HEALTHCARE TAYLORSVILLE

6246 S. Redwood Road

Salt Lake City, UT 84123

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Monument Health Group

Monument Health Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $34,466,439

This facility was previously known as Sandstone Taylorsville and Avalon West Health and Rehab. It received $29,605,898 under the name Sandstone Taylorsville, $2,586,448 under the name Avalon West Health and Rehab and $2,274,091 under the name Monument Healthcare Taylorsville.

MSM BRIGHAM CITY LLC

1010 S. Medical Drive

Brigham City, UT 84302

Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital

Gunnison Valley Hospital Operator: Mission Health Services

Mission Health Services CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q3

2016 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $5,291,277

This facility was previously known as Mission at Maple Springs. It received $4,848,129 while operating as Mission at Maple Springs and $443,148 under the name MSM Brigham City.

MT OGDEN HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER

375 E. 5350 South

Washington Terrace, UT 84405

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $16,549,965

MT. OLYMPUS REHABILITATION CENTER

2200 E. 3300 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84109

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $18,599,469

OREM REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER

575 E. 1400 South

Orem, UT 84097

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $20,990,751

PARAMOUNT HEALTH AND REHABILITATION

4035 S. 500 East

Salt Lake City, UT 84107

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $22,814,052

PARKDALE HEALTH AND REHAB

250 E. 600 North

Price, UT 84501

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $7,945,459

PINE CREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING

876 W. 700 South

Salt Lake City, UT 84104

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2016 Q2

2016 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $15,229,665

PINNACLE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER

1340 E. 300 North

Price, UT 84501

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $12,607,200

POINTE MEADOWS HEALTH AND REHABILITATION

2750 N. Digital Drive

Lehi, UT 84043

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q4

2019 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $15,892,849

PROVO REHABILITATION AND NURSING

1001 N. 500 West

Provo, UT 84604

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $29,854,114

RED CLIFFS HEALTH AND REHAB

1745 E. 280 North

St George, UT 84790

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $20,836,594

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – CLEARFIELD

1481 E. 1450 South

Clearfield, UT 84015

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $31,711,373

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – COTTAGE ON VINE

835 E. Vine St.

Murray, UT 84107

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $17,698,427

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – HUNTER HOLLOW

4090 W. Pioneer Parkway

West Valley City, UT 84120

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q3

2016 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $28,382,072

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE LOGAN

1480 N. 400 East

Logan, UT 84341

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2016 Q1

2016 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $19,075,487

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – MAPLE DELL

55 S. Professional Way

Payson, UT 84651

Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District

Canyonlands Special Servicing District Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2019 Q3

2019 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payment: $10,524,618

This facility was previously known as Parkway Health. It received $9,572,513 under that name and $952,104 under the name Rocky Mountain Care – Maple Dell.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – RIVERTON

3419 W. 12600 South

Riverton, UT 84065

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2018 Q2

2018 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4

2025 Q4 Total payments: $1,441,578

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – THE LODGE

544 E. 1200 South

Heber City, UT 84032

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $14,910,197

ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – WILLOW SPRINGS

85 E. 2000 North

Tooele, UT 84074

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Rocky Mountain Care

Rocky Mountain Care CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $28,903,860

SANDSTONE NORTH PARK

350 S. 400 East

Bountiful, UT 84010

Owner: Gunnison Valley

Gunnison Valley First UPL payment: 2019 Q3

2019 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4

2025 Q4 Total payments: $10,605,276

This facility was previously known as Avalon North Canyon. It received $926,701 under the name Avalon North Canyon and $9,678,574 under the name Sandstone North Park. The facility appears to have since closed.

SANDY HEALTH AND REHAB

50 E. 9000 South

Sandy, UT 84070

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $33,820,280

SAN RAFAEL HEALTH AND REHABILITATION

455 W. Mill Road

Ferron, UT 84523

Owner: Emery County

Emery County CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $6,700,929

This facility was previously known as Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center. It received $6,198,096 under that name and $502,832 under the name San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation.

SEASONS HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION

242 N. 200 West

St. George, UT 84770

Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District

Canyonlands Special Servicing District CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q3

2019 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $10,045,295

SOUTH DAVIS SPECIALTY CARE

481 S. 400 East

Bountiful, UT 84010

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2020 Q1

2020 Q1 Most recent UPL payment: 2020 Q4

2020 Q4 Total payments: $844,783

This facility is also known as South Davis Community Care Center and received all funds under that name.

SOUTH OGDEN POST-ACUTE

5540 S. 1050 East

Ogden, UT 84405

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2016 Q4

2016 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $27,390,930

SPANISH FORK REHABILITATION AND NURSING

151 E. Center St.

Spanish Fork, UT 84660

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 1 star

1 star First UPL payment: 2016 Q3

2016 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $13,428,595

SPRING CREEK HEALTHCARE CENTER

4600 S. Highland Drive

Salt Lake City, UT 84117

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: Cascades Healthcare

Cascades Healthcare CMS overall star rating: 2 stars

2 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q4

2015 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $21,951,996

ST. GEORGE REHABILITATION

1032 E. 100 South

St. George, UT 84770

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q4

2017 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $22,374,223

ST JOSEPH VILLA

451 E. Bishop Federal Lane

Salt Lake City, UT 84115

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall star rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q2

2017 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $51,843,347

STONEHENGE OF AMERICAN FORK

538 S. 500 East

American Fork, UT 84003

Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District

Kane County Human Resource Special Service District Operator: Stonehenge of Utah

Stonehenge of Utah CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $17,174,733

STONEHENGE OF CEDAR CITY

333 W. 1425 North

Cedar City, UT 84721

Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District

Kane County Human Resource Special Service District Operator: Stonehenge of Utah

Stonehenge of Utah CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payment: $7,873,008

STONEHENGE OF OGDEN

5648 S. Adams Ave.

Washington Terrace, UT 84405

Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District

Kane County Human Resource Special Service District Operator: Stonehenge of Utah

Stonehenge of Utah CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $4,552,921

STONEHENGE OF RICHFIELD

125 E. 600 North

Richfield, UT 84701

Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District

Kane County Human Resource Special Service District Operator: Stonehenge of Utah

Stonehenge of Utah CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $2,036,044

STONEHENGE OF SPRINGVILLE

909 W. 450 South

Springville, UT 84663

Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District

Kane County Human Resource Special Service District Operator: Stonehenge of Utah

Stonehenge of Utah CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2019 Q2

2019 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $9,124,925

SUNSHINE TERRACE SKILLED NURSING

248 W. 300 North

Logan, UT 84321

Owner: Milford Valley Hospital

Milford Valley Hospital CMS overall star rating: 4 stars

4 stars First UPL payment: 2024 Q4

2024 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $3,538,194

THE TERRACE TRANSITIONAL

400 E. 5350 South

Ogden, UT 84405

Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital

Beaver Valley Hospital Operator: The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group CMS overall rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2020 Q2

2020 Q2 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $19,357,218

This facility was previously known as The Terrace at Mt. Ogden and received all funds under that name.

UINTAH BASIN REHABILITATION AND SENIOR VILLA

265 N. 300 West

Roosevelt, UT 84066

Owner: Duchesne County

Duchesne County CMS overall star rating: 5 stars

5 stars First UPL payment: 2017 Q4

2017 Q4 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $13,320,073

UINTAH HEALTH CARE SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT

510 S. 500 West

Vernal, UT 84078

Owner: Uintah County

Uintah County CMS overall rating: 3 stars

3 stars First UPL payment: 2015 Q3

2015 Q3 Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2

2026 Q2 Total payments: $17,321,612

This facility is also known as Uintah Care Center and received all funds under that name.

Read more from the FOX 13 Investigates team's ongoing coverage of Utah’s elder care systems:

