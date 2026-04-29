These Utah nursing homes received millions through a program meant to improve care

Over the last decade, Utah’s government-owned nursing homes have received hundreds of millions of federal dollars through a program meant to improve care.
But a recent report by the Utah State Auditor found more than half of that money was never spent at the facilities — or on the patients — it was supposed to help.
Instead, auditors said the three city and county hospitals that own the majority of nursing homes under the state’s Upper Payment Limit program — Beaver Valley, Gunnison Valley and Kane County — used 51% of the funds “for a combination of owner compensation, administrative costs, and hospital operating expenses.”
The audit also found funds meant for nursing homes went to improve care at those rural hospitals.
“The purpose of this money is for skilled nursing facilities,” State Auditor Tina Cannon said of the audit’s findings in a recent interview with FOX 13 News. “That’s not where it’s being used. And it’s being appropriated off to the side to fund something else.”
The Utah Department of Health and Human Services, which oversees the Upper Payment Limit (UPL), publishes a spreadsheet online detailing how the program’s $1.2 billion in federal funds have been distributed since 2015.
FOX 13 News went through that spreadsheet and has compiled totals for each of Utah’s Upper Payment Limit nursing homes through the second quarter of 2026.
Our list also includes:
- The name of each facility's government owner, as detailed in the state’s spreadsheet.
- The address for each facility, as listed on the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Care Compare website.
- The name of a facility’s private operator, when that information was provided on the Care Compare website. (While the Upper Payment Limit program allows nursing homes owned by cities and counties to receive the substantially higher Medicare reimbursement rate for Medicaid patients, the facilities are largely run by private management companies.)
- The star rating for each facility, as listed on the Care Compare website as of late April 2026. Higher star ratings indicate better performance on health inspections, staffing and quality measures.
- The first quarter and most recent quarter a payment was made to each facility. Not all facilities joined the Upper Payment Limit at the same time or have continued drawing funds through the program.
The state’s spreadsheet lists the name of a nursing home at the time money was paid, which can make it difficult to track how much a nursing home that has changed names has received over time. In these cases, FOX 13 News has combined payments made to a single facility under different names, in order to calculate the total it has received through the Upper Payment Limit.
We verified a facility's prior names using its address. When totals were combined for a single facility, we’ve noted that below.
Other facilities haven't changed names but have slight name variations between the state’s spreadsheet and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ website. (For example, a Moab nursing home is called “Canyonlands Care Center” in the former and “Canyonland Care Center” in the latter.) When these variations exist, FOX 13 News has chosen to use the name of a facility as it appears on the CMS website.
ALPINE MEADOW REHABILITATION AND NURSING
2520 S. Redwood Road
West Valley City, UT 84119
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $13,678,978
BELLA TERRA ST GEORGE
178 S. 1200 East
St. George, UT 84790
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $21,797,088
CANYONLAND CARE CENTER
390 W. Williams Way
Moab, UT 84532
- Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $8,909,544
CASCADES AT ORCHARD PARK
740 N. 300 East
Orem, UT 84057
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $14,567,335
CASCADES AT RIVERWALK
1012 W. Jordan River Boulevard
Midvale, UT 84047
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2018 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $28,397,333
CEDAR HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
411 W. 1325 North
Cedar City, UT 84721
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $18,281,745
CITY CREEK POST ACUTE
165 S. 1000 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $15,448,848.55
COPPER RIDGE HEALTH CARE
3706 W. 9000 South
West Jordan, UT 84088
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $31,818,390
CRESTWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING
3665 Brinker Ave.
Ogden, UT 84403
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $20,252,311
DRAPER REHABILITATION AND CARE CENTER
12702 S. Fort St.
Draper, UT 84020
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $18,388,158
FOUR CORNERS REGIONAL CARE CENTER
818 N. 400 West
Blanding, UT 84511
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $16,935,839
GARFIELD COUNTY NURSING HOME
200 N. 450 East
Panguitch, UT 84759
- Owner: Garfield County
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2023 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $1,723,804
HARRISON POINTE HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
3430 Harrison Blvd.
Ogden, UT 84403
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $7,791,533
HERITAGE PARK HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
2700 W. 5600 South
Roy, UT 84067
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2018 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $18,928,095
HIGHLAND CARE CENTER
4285 S. Highland Drive
Holladay, UT 84124
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Eduro Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $22,016,998
HOLLADAY HEALTHCARE CENTER
4782 S. Holladay Blvd.
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $22,548,282
HURRICANE HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
416 N. State St.
Hurricane, UT 84737
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $12,660,220
LITTLE COTTONWOOD REHABILITATION AND NURSING
3094 S. State St.
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $19,871,391
LOMOND PEAK NURSING AND REHABILITATION, LLC
524 E. 800 North
Ogden, UT 84404
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $27,399,528
MAPLE RIDGE REHABILITATION AND NURSING
455 S. 900 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84102
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2022 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $9,245,492
MEADOW BROOK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
433 E. 2700 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $15,577,166
MEADOW PEAK REHABILITATION
6084 S. Summit Vista Blvd.
Taylorsville, UT 84129
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2026 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $1,420,746
MIDTOWN MANOR
125 S. 900 West
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
- Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2025 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $6,505,345
MILLARD COUNTY CARE AND REHABILITATION
150 S. White Sage Ave.
Delta, UT 84624
- Owner: Millard County
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $11,705,825.49
This facility received $448,177 under the name Millard Co Care and Rehab Inc and $11,257,647 under the name Millard County Care Center.
MILLCREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING LLC
3520 S. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $24,486,954
MISSION AT ALPINE REHABILITATION CENTER
25 E. Alpine Drive
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Mission Health Services
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2018 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $12,959,799
MISSION AT COMMUNITY LIVING REHABILITATION CENTER
10 W. 400 South
Centerfield, UT 84622
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Mission Health Services
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $11,334,999
MISSION AT NEPHI NURSING AND REHABILITATION
1100 N. 400 East
Nephi, UT 84648
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $9,935,070
This facility was previously known as Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center and Sandstone Nephi. It received $704,071 under the name Avalon Heritage Hills Rehab and Care Center, $8,330,842 under the name Sandstone Nephi and $900,156 under the name Mission at Nephi Nursing and Rehabilitation.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE AMERICAN FORK
350 E. 300 North
American Fork, UT 84003
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $9,980,311
This facility was previously known as Sandstone American Fork and Avalon Heritage Care Center. It received $8,093,078 under the name Sandstone American Fork. $1,378,492 under the name Avalon Heritage Care Center and $508,740 under the name Monument Healthcare American Fork.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BOUNTIFUL
460 W. 2600 South
Bountiful, UT 84010
- Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2025 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $2,721,925
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE BRIGHAM CITY
775 N. 200 East
Brigham City, UT 84302
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $8,622,958
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Brigham City and Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab. It received $7,421,559 under the name Sandstone Brigham City, $588,398 under the name Monument Healthcare Brigham City and $613,009 under the name Avalon Willow Glen Health and Rehab.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE CANYON RIM
2730 E. 3300 South
Millcreek, UT 84109
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $12,151,706
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Canyon Rim and Avalon Canyon Rim Care Center. State records show the facility received $991,481 while operating as Avalon Canyon Rim Center, $9,680,082 while operating as Sandstone Canyon Rim and $1,480,143 under the name Monument Healthcare Canyon Rim.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE COTTONWOOD CREEK
1205 E. 4725 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $18,697,071
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Holladay and Avalon Willow Wood Care Center. It received $14,755,342 under the name Sandstone Holladay, $1,697,800 under the name Avalon Willow Wood Care Center and $2,243,927 under the name Monument Healthcare Cottonwood Creek.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE MURRAY CREEK
3855 S. 700 East
Millcreek, UT 84106
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $27,529,581
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Millcreek and Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center. It received $23,462,111 under the name Sandstone Millcreek, $1,879,775 under the name Avalon Woodland Park Rehab and Care Center and $2,187,694 under the name Monument Healthcare Murray Creek.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE PIONEER TRAIL
815 S. 200 West
Brigham City, UT 84302
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $7,514,690
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Pioneer Trail and Avalon Pioneer Care Center. It received $6,164,752 under the name Sandstone Pioneer Trail, $720,871 under the name Avalon Pioneer Care Center and $629,065 under the name Monument Healthcare Pioneer Trail.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE RICHFIELD (MISSION AT RICHFIELD)
163 E. 1000 North
Richfield, UT 84701
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $6,506,879
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Richfield and Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center. It received $5,180,965 under the name Sandstone Richfield, $679,181 while operating as Avalon Richfield Rehab and Care Center and $646,731 under the name Mission Richfield Nursing and Rehabilitation.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE SOUTH SALT LAKE
2472 S. 300 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $22,920,316
This facility was previously known as Sandstone South Lake and Avalon Valley Rehab. It received $18,216,134 under the name Sandstone South Lake, $1,936,300 under the name Avalon Valley Rehab and $2,767,880 under the name Monument Healthcare South Salt Lake.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE STONECREEK
523 N. Main Street
Bountiful, UT 84010
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2021 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $9,239,364
This facility was previously known as Avalon Bountiful Care Center and Sandstone Bountiful. It received $794,105 while operating under the name Avalon Bountiful Care Center, $7,305,442 under the name Sandstone Bountiful and $1,139,816 under the name Monument Healthcare Stonecreek.
MONUMENT HEALTHCARE TAYLORSVILLE
6246 S. Redwood Road
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Monument Health Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $34,466,439
This facility was previously known as Sandstone Taylorsville and Avalon West Health and Rehab. It received $29,605,898 under the name Sandstone Taylorsville, $2,586,448 under the name Avalon West Health and Rehab and $2,274,091 under the name Monument Healthcare Taylorsville.
MSM BRIGHAM CITY LLC
1010 S. Medical Drive
Brigham City, UT 84302
- Owner: Gunnison Valley Hospital
- Operator: Mission Health Services
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $5,291,277
This facility was previously known as Mission at Maple Springs. It received $4,848,129 while operating as Mission at Maple Springs and $443,148 under the name MSM Brigham City.
MT OGDEN HEALTH AND REHABILITATION CENTER
375 E. 5350 South
Washington Terrace, UT 84405
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $16,549,965
MT. OLYMPUS REHABILITATION CENTER
2200 E. 3300 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84109
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $18,599,469
OREM REHABILITATION AND NURSING CENTER
575 E. 1400 South
Orem, UT 84097
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $20,990,751
PARAMOUNT HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
4035 S. 500 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84107
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $22,814,052
PARKDALE HEALTH AND REHAB
250 E. 600 North
Price, UT 84501
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $7,945,459
PINE CREEK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
876 W. 700 South
Salt Lake City, UT 84104
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $15,229,665
PINNACLE NURSING AND REHABILITATION CENTER
1340 E. 300 North
Price, UT 84501
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $12,607,200
POINTE MEADOWS HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
2750 N. Digital Drive
Lehi, UT 84043
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $15,892,849
PROVO REHABILITATION AND NURSING
1001 N. 500 West
Provo, UT 84604
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $29,854,114
RED CLIFFS HEALTH AND REHAB
1745 E. 280 North
St George, UT 84790
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $20,836,594
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – CLEARFIELD
1481 E. 1450 South
Clearfield, UT 84015
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $31,711,373
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – COTTAGE ON VINE
835 E. Vine St.
Murray, UT 84107
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $17,698,427
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – HUNTER HOLLOW
4090 W. Pioneer Parkway
West Valley City, UT 84120
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $28,382,072
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE LOGAN
1480 N. 400 East
Logan, UT 84341
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $19,075,487
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – MAPLE DELL
55 S. Professional Way
Payson, UT 84651
- Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payment: $10,524,618
This facility was previously known as Parkway Health. It received $9,572,513 under that name and $952,104 under the name Rocky Mountain Care – Maple Dell.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – RIVERTON
3419 W. 12600 South
Riverton, UT 84065
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2018 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4
- Total payments: $1,441,578
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – THE LODGE
544 E. 1200 South
Heber City, UT 84032
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $14,910,197
ROCKY MOUNTAIN CARE – WILLOW SPRINGS
85 E. 2000 North
Tooele, UT 84074
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Rocky Mountain Care
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $28,903,860
SANDSTONE NORTH PARK
350 S. 400 East
Bountiful, UT 84010
- Owner: Gunnison Valley
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2025 Q4
- Total payments: $10,605,276
This facility was previously known as Avalon North Canyon. It received $926,701 under the name Avalon North Canyon and $9,678,574 under the name Sandstone North Park. The facility appears to have since closed.
SANDY HEALTH AND REHAB
50 E. 9000 South
Sandy, UT 84070
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $33,820,280
SAN RAFAEL HEALTH AND REHABILITATION
455 W. Mill Road
Ferron, UT 84523
- Owner: Emery County
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $6,700,929
This facility was previously known as Emery County Care and Rehabilitation Center. It received $6,198,096 under that name and $502,832 under the name San Rafael Health and Rehabilitation.
SEASONS HEALTHCARE AND REHABILITATION
242 N. 200 West
St. George, UT 84770
- Owner: Canyonlands Special Servicing District
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $10,045,295
SOUTH DAVIS SPECIALTY CARE
481 S. 400 East
Bountiful, UT 84010
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2020 Q1
- Most recent UPL payment: 2020 Q4
- Total payments: $844,783
This facility is also known as South Davis Community Care Center and received all funds under that name.
SOUTH OGDEN POST-ACUTE
5540 S. 1050 East
Ogden, UT 84405
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $27,390,930
SPANISH FORK REHABILITATION AND NURSING
151 E. Center St.
Spanish Fork, UT 84660
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 1 star
- First UPL payment: 2016 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $13,428,595
SPRING CREEK HEALTHCARE CENTER
4600 S. Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84117
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: Cascades Healthcare
- CMS overall star rating: 2 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $21,951,996
ST. GEORGE REHABILITATION
1032 E. 100 South
St. George, UT 84770
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $22,374,223
ST JOSEPH VILLA
451 E. Bishop Federal Lane
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall star rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $51,843,347
STONEHENGE OF AMERICAN FORK
538 S. 500 East
American Fork, UT 84003
- Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
- Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $17,174,733
STONEHENGE OF CEDAR CITY
333 W. 1425 North
Cedar City, UT 84721
- Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
- Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payment: $7,873,008
STONEHENGE OF OGDEN
5648 S. Adams Ave.
Washington Terrace, UT 84405
- Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
- Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $4,552,921
STONEHENGE OF RICHFIELD
125 E. 600 North
Richfield, UT 84701
- Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
- Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $2,036,044
STONEHENGE OF SPRINGVILLE
909 W. 450 South
Springville, UT 84663
- Owner: Kane County Human Resource Special Service District
- Operator: Stonehenge of Utah
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2019 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $9,124,925
SUNSHINE TERRACE SKILLED NURSING
248 W. 300 North
Logan, UT 84321
- Owner: Milford Valley Hospital
- CMS overall star rating: 4 stars
- First UPL payment: 2024 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $3,538,194
THE TERRACE TRANSITIONAL
400 E. 5350 South
Ogden, UT 84405
- Owner: Beaver Valley Hospital
- Operator: The Ensign Group
- CMS overall rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2020 Q2
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $19,357,218
This facility was previously known as The Terrace at Mt. Ogden and received all funds under that name.
UINTAH BASIN REHABILITATION AND SENIOR VILLA
265 N. 300 West
Roosevelt, UT 84066
- Owner: Duchesne County
- CMS overall star rating: 5 stars
- First UPL payment: 2017 Q4
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $13,320,073
UINTAH HEALTH CARE SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT
510 S. 500 West
Vernal, UT 84078
- Owner: Uintah County
- CMS overall rating: 3 stars
- First UPL payment: 2015 Q3
- Most recent UPL payment: 2026 Q2
- Total payments: $17,321,612
This facility is also known as Uintah Care Center and received all funds under that name.
Read more from the FOX 13 Investigates team's ongoing coverage of Utah’s elder care systems:
- State audit: Millions meant to improve Utah nursing homes were never spent on care
- What are your discharge rights from a long-term care facility? It depends.
- Older adults are being discharged out of long-term care facilities — and into homelessness
- 'More psych than we can handle': Utah nursing homes struggle to address residents' mental health needs
- ‘It should never happen’: Vulnerable adults sexually assaulted inside Utah nursing homes
- Why FOX 13 News is reporting in-depth on gaps in Utah’s elder care systems
- Consensual sex between residents, employees in long-term care raises concerns
- Q&A: Utah’s Long-Term Care Ombudsman is ready to advocate for you and your loved ones
- Utah’s Adult Protective Services is substantiating few cases of elder abuse
- What you should know before choosing a nursing home
- Older adults are wandering away from Utah care facilities, sometimes with tragic outcomes
- Critics say taxpayer dollars for nursing homes should be spent on care, not new buildings
- Nursing homes receiving millions in extra taxpayer funds face allegations of poor patient care