West Jordan residents baffled by loud BOOM in the middle of the night

WEST JORDAN, Utah — Some residents of West Jordan were woken up in the middle of the night by loud "booming" sounds.

Multiple FOX 13 News viewers sent emails Saturday morning, inquiring about the explosion-like sound.

Danielle Winch said the "boom" rattled her home around 1:30 a.m. She shared a video from her home security camera, which can be viewed above. In the video, two booms are heard within a few seconds of each other, each accompanied by flashes of light.

The second boom was preceded by a whistling noise, making some wonder if fireworks were the source of the sound.

But if you watch and listen closely, you'll see that at least one nearby car alarm was triggered by the mysterious boom. In that case, it would need to be some heavy-duty fireworks.

Another viewer told FOX 13 News that it "sounded like a helicopter crash."

Adding to the mystery, Winch said the same thing happened just under two weeks ago on Sep. 29.

Did you hear something similar around 1:30 a.m.? If so, feel free to email news@fox13now.com with what you witnessed, or even better, doorbell camera footage.

FOX 13 is no stranger to reporting on loud, unexpected explosions rocking residents, day or night. Just last month, the Tooele Army Depot detonated expired military munitions, which rattled homes as far away as the east bench of the Salt Lake Valley.

In the past, detonations at the Utah Test and Training Range — a branch of the Hill Air Force Base in the West Desert — have surprised residents as far away as Weber County. HAFB's fighter wings have also previously caused sonic booms during training flights that shook homes all along the Wasatch Front.

Camp Williams in Bluffdale also sometimes warns residents of live artillery training that may cause booming noises — but typically not at 1:30 a.m.

Two years ago, a meteor was confirmed as the source of another ground-shaking boom that was felt and heard across multiple counties in northern Utah.

Another example was in March 2023, when residents in Draper were confounded by an early morning explosion and accompanying flash of light. Officials later ruled out meteorites or any other form of "space debris" and said they determined it was a human-caused explosion.

FOX 13 has reached out to experts and officials at multiple agencies to try to determine what the source of the sound was. This report will be updated as we learn any new information.