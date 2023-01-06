Where Utah's defendants stand 2 years trials after Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY — Two years ago today, a mob descended on the U.S. Capitol – assaulting police, damaging property and just being where they weren’t supposed to be.

About 950 people have been charged with crimes thus far. Twelve of them are from Utah.

Here’s Utah’s Capitol insurrection defendants. Click the links to learn more about each. Ages were as of Jan. 6, 2021.

Pleaded guilty and sentenced:



Janet Buhler , 56, of Kaysville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation.

, 56, of Kaysville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 30 days in jail and 36 months of probation. Michael Lee Hardin , 49, of Kaysville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 18 months of probation and 60 hours of community service.

, 49, of Kaysville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 18 months of probation and 60 hours of community service. Landon Manwaring , 30, of Vernal, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 35 months of probation.

, 30, of Vernal, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to 35 months of probation. Willard “Jake” Peart , 45, of Toquerville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to three years of probation.

, 45, of Toquerville, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to three years of probation. Jacob K. Wiedrich, 23, of Sandy, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Sentenced to three months of home confinement and three years of probation.

Pleaded guilty and awaiting sentencing:



Bradley Bokoski , of Eagle Mountain, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol.

, of Eagle Mountain, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol. Landon Copeland , 33, of Hildale, convicted of a felony count of assaulting resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon.

, 33, of Hildale, convicted of a felony count of assaulting resisting or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon. Susan Manwaring, 57, of Vernal, convicted of a misdemeanor count of demonstrating, picketing or parading at the Capitol.

Pleaded not guilty:

