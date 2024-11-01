Dia de los Muertos, ski swaps, reptiles and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking for a fun time before it gets too cold? This weekend is PACKED with great events across Utah for you and your family.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Cache Valley Ski Swap - Come get your skiis! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Cache County Fairground is hosting a FREE event featuring a skii swap! All cards can incur a processing fee up to 2.5%, cash is also welcome. No Venmo, Zelle, check, ect.

DAVIS COUNTY

Farmington Reptile Expo - Show me the reptiles! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. the Legacy Events Center is hosting an event featuring NEARLY every reptile you can think of! Try holding a friendly gecko snapping a photo with a gentle tortoise. The Show Me The Reptile Show will have general admission prices at $10 and VIP at $15 for admission an hour early. Children ages 6 and under are free. Follow the link for more information.

IRON COUNTY

Dia de los Muertos: Festival of Altars - This Saturday from 12:15 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. the Southern Utah Museum of Art will host a free event featuring music, dance, food, art and is open to everyone! Follow the link for the full schedule of events and for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Diwali/Govardhan Puka Celebration - Celebrate the Festival of Lights! This Saturday at 6:00 p.m. the Salt Lake City Krishna Temple will host a FREE event featuring fireworks, dance, theatrical performances and authentic Indian cuisine! Follow the link for more information.

Dia De Los Muertos at Millcreek - Let the celebrations begin! This Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Millcreek Common Plaza & Grandview will host a FREE event featuring a parade, dance party, mariachi music and MORE! Follow the link for more information

Dia De Los Muertos at West Valley City - This Saturday The Utah Cultural Celebration Center in West Valley City will host Dia de los Muertos from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. featuring traditional Mexican dance and musical performances, food, alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks, and complimentary activities for the whole family. Admission prices for adults are $7, children ages 4-12 are $3 and younger are free. Family pass for up to six people is $20. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Día de los Muertos at Orem Library - This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. the Orem Library will host a free event featuring performances by local dance music groups, games and crafts and over 40 community resource booths. Follow the link for more information.

Corn Maze and Fall Fair - Come and visit before they're gone! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. the Wilkerson Farm will host a day full of attractions including a four-acre corn maze and several attractions. Admission prices start at $13.95 per person, sales end one hour prior to close. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Day of The Dead Celebration 2024 - The annual Day of the Dead celebration will be hosted this Saturday at the St. George Art Museum from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and will feature a pop-up art exhibition, live dance and music performances, community Ofrendo, food trucks, face painting and more! Follow the link for more information.