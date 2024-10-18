Truck-Or-Treat, Bouldering, scary stories and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — Celebrate Halloween early with a weekend PACKED with great events across Utah for you and your family.

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Boo at The Zoo - Celebrate the Halloween season at Zootah! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Zootah will host animal parades, fun games, and plenty of candy! Saturday will also feature Vendor Day with unique booths and a costume contest. Admission for adults is $9, kids ages 2 to 12 are $7.50 and kids under 2 are free. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Howl-A-Ween - Want to show off your furry friend's best Halloween costume? This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Barlow Dog Park in Layton will feature a dog costume parade beginning at 5:30. All participants will receive a special treat. Enjoy playtime before and after the parade, treats will also be available for children. Follow the link for more information.

Layton's Whispers in The Dark - Looking for a spooky storytelling night? This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Layton Commons Park will host a FREE event featuring storytelling, performance of active pages by Davis Arts Council, live entertainment, vendors and food trucks. Follow the link for the full schedule and more information.

IRON COUNTY

Hocus Focus - Go Trick-or-Treating early this year! This Saturday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Historic Downtown Cedar City will host a FREE community event. Businesses will participate in trick-or-treating and other fun activities as you explore downtown. Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

15th Annual Pumpkin Walk - Celebrate the spooky season with the whole family in West Jordan! This Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., the West Jordan Historical Society will host a pumpkin-themed walk. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is $3 for kids ages 12 and under and $2 for everyone else. Follow the link for more information.

Fall Festival at Trolley Square - Celebrate the fall season at Trolley Square! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Trolley Square will host a FREE celebration featuring Trick or Treat at participating businesses, DJ dance party and kids activities at the Trolley History Museum! Follow the link for more information.

Third Saturday for Families: Make a Mask - Third Saturday returns this weekend for October! This Saturday from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the Utah Museum of Fine Arts will have guests receive a FREE activity box while supplies last. You can make your own animal mask with inspiration from animals in art that can be found painted, sculpted and drawn throughout the museum. Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Truck-or-Treat - The annual Orem celebration returns! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. University Place will host a FREE event featuring a train ride, face painting, magic shows and more! Quiet Hour for kids with sensory needs will be held at 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Moe's Valley 2024 Climbing Festival - Looking for an action-packed day? This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Moe's Valley Climbing Area will host a variety of events including a bouldering

competition, yoga, live music, food trucks and more! Follow the link for the full list of events and reservation prices.

WEBER COUNTY

Fright Train 2024 - Celebrate Halloween Early in Ogden! This Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Canyon Meadows Park will feature a FREE event hosted by the South Weber Model Railroad Club will feature a portion of the track decorated and handing out trick-or-treat baggies to kids! The train rides are free but donations are greatly appreciated. Follow the link for more information.

Creatures of The Night - Join the Ogden Nature Center for a non-spooky Halloween adventure! This Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. the Ogden Nature Center will host a night packed with games, campfire stories, food trucks, live owl and snake presentations and more! Costumes and flashlights are encouraged. Ticket prices for Ogden Nature Center members is $7 and the price for nonmembers is $10. Follow the link for more information.