Parades, Native American Heritage, Orangutan birthdays and MORE events happening across Utah this weekend!

SALT LAKE CITY — This weekend is PACKED with great events across Utah for you and your family, no matter where you are!

If you know of an event that isn't on this list or you have something coming up, email the details to news@fox13now.com to be featured

Here's what's happening across the Beehive State!

CACHE COUNTY

Logan Holiday Gift Show - The annual local business event returns! This Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. the Riverwoods Conference Center will host an event featuring small businesses and hobbyists displaying a variety of products. Admission for ages 13 and up is $2. Follow the link for more information.

DAVIS COUNTY

Veterans Parade - The annual Northern Utah Veterans Parade comes to Layton! This Saturday at 9:30 a.m. Layton City will host a FREE event featuring a parade along Wasatch Drive and Constitution Circle before dissolving near Hawthorne Drive. The lineup begins at 850 East and Wasatch Drive with the parade beginning at 11:11 a.m. The Veterans Honors Ceremony will commence shortly after the parade. Follow the link for more information.

Veterans Appreciation Event - This Saturday, following the Veterans Day Parade, Layton Hills Mall will host a FREE family-friendly event from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. featuring a small F-16 Thunderbird Jet interactive display. Attendees will be allowed to sit inside and take photos, and there will also be a side-by-side Air Force military promotional vehicle.

IRON COUNTY

Native American Heritage Month - This Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. the Home on the Desert Range on Center Street will host a FREE event featuring local artists and food, live music, dance performances, activities and MORE! Follow the link for more information.

SALT LAKE COUNTY

Tuah's Birthday Party at Hogle Zoo - Happy birthday Tuah! This Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Utah's Hogle Zoo will host a celebration for the Orangutan's 10th birthday party featuring themed enrichments. Guests will learn about sustainable palm oil and can participate in keeper chats. The event's admission will be included with general admission or zoo membership. Follow the link for more information.

Sandy City's Turkey Trot - The 5K begins at the Lone Peak Park Gazebo and the route will take you through neighborhoods and end back at the park. There are age divisions starting at 5 years and younger and going all the way to 80 years and up! Follow the link for more information.

U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour - The Christmas Tree makes its stop in Utah! This Saturday the tree is on its way from Alaska to Washington D.C. and will be at Wheeler Historic Farm with Smokey Bear. The event is free and is your chance to get a picture with the tree right here in Utah! Follow the link for more information.

UTAH COUNTY

Santaquin Swing Dance Bash - Get ready to bust a move! This Saturday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:0 p.m. the Santaquin City Hall will feature a night of fun at the parking lot featuring tasty treats, live music and more! Prices are $20 per Couple and $10 for Single admissions. Dress warm! Follow the link for more information.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Butch Cassidy 10K/5K - Get your running shoes ready! This Saturday at 9:00 a.m. the Canyon Community Center will host a run through Zion Canyon. All spectators and participants are asked to park at the LDS Church parking lot only and take the complimentary shuttles for transportation. The last shuttle leaves the LDS Church at 8:20 a.m. Follow the link for more information.