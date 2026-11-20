SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Utah legislators are weighing new requirements for the city and county-owned nursing homes that have received more than a billion dollars over the last decade through a federal program meant to improve care.

A draft bill unveiled Wednesday would require nursing homes in the Upper Payment Limit program to implement minimum staffing standards, subject them to new reporting mandates and stipulate that they spend a certain percentage of their revenues on patient care.

WATCH | Utah lawmakers propose tighter rules for nursing homes receiving millions in taxpayer funds

Utah lawmakers propose tighter rules for nursing homes receiving millions in taxpayer funds

The move to consider expanding state oversight follows months of reporting by FOX 13 News highlighting concerns about quality of care within these facilities, and after a state audit earlier this year raised questions about how money in the program is being spent.

“Our bottom line is we want to make sure that the money that’s coming in is going to take care of patients,” Rep. Katy Hall, R-Ogden and one of the chairs of the state’s Health and Human Services Interim Committee, said in an interview with FOX 13 News. “That’s what it’s there for. That’s what the purpose is.”

The Upper Payment Limit is a federal program that allows city and county-owned nursing homes to receive the substantially higher Medicare reimbursement for Medicaid patients. Three rural communities are among the state’s biggest participants under the program: Beaver Valley Hospital, which owns 44 nursing homes; Gunnison Valley Hospital, which owns 15; and Kane County Hospital, which owns five.

But a recent state audit raised questions about how the millions of dollars that have flowed through the program over the last decade have been spent.

The Utah State Auditor's Office found that Upper Payment Limit nursing homes spent just 49% of the federal Medicaid funds that flowed to them through the program from 2016 to 2024. The hospital owners kept the rest – 51% – “for a combination of owner compensation, administrative costs, and hospital operating expenses,” according to the report .

The hospitals have pushed back on the findings, stressing that they operate in compliance with state and federal laws under a stringent regulatory framework and implying that the auditors misunderstood the complicated federal program.

The bill unveiled Wednesday would require Upper Payment Limit nursing homes to demonstrate that they are spending at least 70% of their revenue on “direct patient care” starting in January 2028. Those are services and items “that address a resident’s physical, behavioral, social, or clinical needs.”

“I think that’s vital,” Hall said in an interview. “Because a lot of times, some of that money gets diverted to other places that have to do with administrative issues.”

While nursing homes and their owners have previously spent funds through the program on capital improvements – including Beaver Valley Hospital’s new Wellness Center, complete with a lazy river – the legislation specifies that “direct patient care” would not include those expenditures. It also would not encompass non-nursing administrative costs, rent and lease payments or management fees not related to patient care.

The draft legislation would also set new standards for staffing – something experts agree is one of the best indicators of quality of care at a facility . The state currently mandates only that facilities have “sufficient” staffing, which experts argue leaves a lot of room for discretion.

Under the bill, Upper Payment Limit nursing homes would have to provide an average of at least 3.6 hours of direct care to each resident every day, including two hours from a certified nurse aide and one hour from a licensed nurse. They would also be required to always have at least one certified nurse aide for every 20 residents and one licensed nurse for every 40 residents.

Nate Crippes, an attorney with Utah's nonprofit Disability Law Center, spoke broadly in favor of the bill during a committee hearing Wednesday, telling legislators that many of the group’s concerns with facilities in the program “relate to staffing or understaffing."

"We’re excited to see this bill address not just minimum staffing but minimum time spent on residents,” he said, “as well as making sure funding goes to the quality of care.”

But some worried that the staffing standards and other mandates in the draft would end up limiting Utahns’ access to care, particularly in rural areas.

“I guess if we look at some of these facilities, I know that maybe care is not quite up to snuff,” said Sen. Jerry Stevenson, R-Layton, during debate of the proposal. “We certainly want it all there. But I think some care is better than no care and we may end up with closing facilities out in some areas if we kind of mandate some of the things this asks for.”

Colin Delahunty, a nursing home administrator, agreed.

"The concern is that it would not increase quality of care but that it would limit access to care in the facilities,” he said during public comment.

Hall acknowledged in an interview that staffing mandates have not been popular previously, including among industry groups who point to workforce shortages. But she notes that the requirements in the bill would apply only to nursing homes that accept funds through the Upper Payment Limit.

“You don’t have to abide by the staffing ratios unless you’re taking this money,” she said. “Because that money is actually supposed to be being used for patient care. The best way to do patient care and to get that to the end user is to make sure there’s enough staff there to take care of them.”

Hall said she'll continue working with legislators and other stakeholders on the concerns raised during the hearing, “to make sure we’re hitting in the right spots and that what we do actually has the end result that we want.”

She also encouraged those who work in these facilities, live in them or have family members who rely on them to join the conversation.

“If they have strong feelings about this, that’s who we need to be listening to a lot is the people that are in the facilities, the people who have their loved ones in these facilities,” she said. “We want to hear from you.”

The bill ultimately passed, with two “no” votes from Stevenson and Rep. Logan Monson, R-Blanding. It now advances for further consideration during the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 19.

Read the FOX 13 Investigates team's full coverage of Utah’s elder care systems:

